Cabin rentals popular with foreigners

Figures from the statistics on intermediaries of cabins show that there were a total of 924 000 guest nights in 2019: 768 000 for foreign nationals and 156 000 for Norwegians. Figures for holiday dwellings also show that foreign nationals accounted for the majority of guest nights. For further details, see the table.

Figure 1. Share of guest nights by country. 2019

Summer popular at winter destinations

A total of 389 000 guest nights were intermediated in Hedmark in 2019. This corresponds to 42 per cent of the total guest nights. Buskerud was the second most popular destination with 136 000 guest nights. There was a significant increase in summer guest nights in these two counties which are traditionally known as skiing destinations.

1 Area of Oslofjord = Østfold, Akershus, Oslo og Vestfold. Agder = Aust-Agder og Vest-Agder. Midt-Norge = Møre og Romsdal og Trøndelag. Nord-Norge = Nordland, Troms og Finnmark