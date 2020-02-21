Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cabin rentals popular with foreigners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:02am EST

Figures from the statistics on intermediaries of cabins show that there were a total of 924 000 guest nights in 2019: 768 000 for foreign nationals and 156 000 for Norwegians. Figures for holiday dwellings also show that foreign nationals accounted for the majority of guest nights. For further details, see the table.

Figure 1. Share of guest nights by country. 2019

Summer popular at winter destinations

A total of 389 000 guest nights were intermediated in Hedmark in 2019. This corresponds to 42 per cent of the total guest nights. Buskerud was the second most popular destination with 136 000 guest nights. There was a significant increase in summer guest nights in these two counties which are traditionally known as skiing destinations.

1 Area of Oslofjord = Østfold, Akershus, Oslo og Vestfold. Agder = Aust-Agder og Vest-Agder. Midt-Norge = Møre og Romsdal og Trøndelag. Nord-Norge = Nordland, Troms og Finnmark

Figure 2. Guest nights by region¹. 2019

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Supplemental Agreement to Joint Operations Agreement
PU
04:27aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS : Proposed payment of special dividend proposed capitalization issue proposed changhe in board lot size proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of egm
PU
04:27aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of manager who is relative of a director, ceo or substantial shareholder
PU
04:27aSANOMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resumption of Operations at Chengdu Production Facility
PU
04:27aBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction
PU
04:27aCHINA OUTFITTERS : Inside information and profit warning
PU
04:27aWORKIVA : Q4 2019 Earnings Release
PU
04:27aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on the completion of the cls acquisition
PU
04:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :net asset value ("nav") per unit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5Oil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group