Cabinet Secretariat of Bhutan : Press Release

The COVID-19 pandemic is a major human tragedy impacting the lives of the people across the world. Along with the growing spread of the virus and rising death tolls, the economic consequences of the pandemic have adversely affected the livelihood and well-being of the people due to decline in economic activities and loss of jobs. Bhutan is no exception to this global health crisis and economic downturn.

While we are fortunate that there has not been any local outbreak of COVID-19, the measures taken to prevent an outbreak in the country has not only imposed a heavy demand on the health-care system but also caused a major strain on the economy impacting every person in Bhutan. This could be the defining challenge of our times.

