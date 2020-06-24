Cabinet approves additional investment by ONGC Videsh Ltd. for development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Myanmar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved additional investment of US$ 121.27 million (about Rs.909 crore) by ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocksof Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar.

ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL) has been associated with exploration and development of Shwe project in Myanmar since 2002, as part of consortium of companies from South Korea, India and Myanmar. The Indian PSU, GAIL, is also an investor in this project. OVL has invested US$ 722 million till 31st March 2019 in this project.

The first gas from the Shwe Project was received in July 2013 and plateau production was reached in December 2014. The Project has been generating positive cash flows since FY 2014-15.

The participation of Indian PSUs in oil & gas exploration and development projects in neighbouring countries is aligned with India's Act East Policy, and also part of India's efforts to develop Energy Bridges with its immediate neighbors.

