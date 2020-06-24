Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cabinet approves additional investment by ONGC Videsh Ltd. for development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved additional investment of US$ 121.27 million (about Rs.909 crore) by ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocksof Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar.

ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL) has been associated with exploration and development of Shwe project in Myanmar since 2002, as part of consortium of companies from South Korea, India and Myanmar. The Indian PSU, GAIL, is also an investor in this project. OVL has invested US$ 722 million till 31st March 2019 in this project.

The first gas from the Shwe Project was received in July 2013 and plateau production was reached in December 2014. The Project has been generating positive cash flows since FY 2014-15.

The participation of Indian PSUs in oil & gas exploration and development projects in neighbouring countries is aligned with India's Act East Policy, and also part of India's efforts to develop Energy Bridges with its immediate neighbors.

***************

VRRK/SH

Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
10:32aAMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for ?6.3 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group