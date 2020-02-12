Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cabinet approves proposal for capital infusion for OICL, NICL and UIICL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its in principle approval for capital infusion for three Public Sector General Insurance Companies, namely, Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and United India Insurance Company Limited (UIICL).

In view of the above, Cabinet has allowed immediate release of Rs. 2500 Crore in the light of the critical financial position and breach of regulatory solvency requirements of 3 PSGICs viz. OICL, NICL and UIICL.

**************

VRRK/SC

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aMOODY : Beats 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Estimates
DJ
07:37aCAESARSTONE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37aBARRICK GOLD : 4Q Sales, Profit Ahead of Forecasts
DJ
07:36aZUTEC PUBL : Request for Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
07:36aSECTRA PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Sectra's nine-month interim report on March 4, 2020
AQ
07:36aBATTERY VENTURES : Closes Two New Funds Totaling $2 Billion
BU
07:35aCONTACT GOLD : Drills 38 Metres of 3.5 g/t Oxide Gold Mineralization at Green Springs
EQ
07:35aThe Future of Cannabis Retail is Here -- CFN Media
NE
07:35aContact Gold Drills 38 Metres of 3.5 g/t Oxide Gold Mineralization at Green Springs
NE
07:35aMOODY : 2020 Adjusted Earnings Guidance Beats Consensus from Analysts
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises 2% as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group