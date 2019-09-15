Log in
Cabinet painting is a cost-effective way to modernize the kitchen and increase property value.

09/15/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Kitchen renovations have one of the highest returns on investment compared to other home renovations. A modern, updated kitchen will add value to a property and make it more attractive to buyers. The largest financial component of a kitchen renovation is the cabinetry.

“Homeowners can experience huge savings on their kitchen renovation when they choose cabinet painting over a full cabinet replacement,” said Chris White of New Look Cabinets in Calgary. “Cabinet painting can make the kitchen look like new, at a fraction of the cost.”

The best advice is to hire Calgary cabinet painters for this project, but homeowners can attempt to DIY cabinet painting. Here are some instructions on how to paint kitchen cabinets.

  1. Choose paint: Choose a paint that will best adhere to your cabinet material and give lasting durability. You should also consider what paint colour will best suit your home’s overall design and your personal taste.
  2. Prepare the kitchen: Before starting, remove everything from the kitchen and cabinets that might get in the way.
  3. Remove cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and hardware: Take everything off the cabinet boxes and label it for easy reassembly.
  4. Clean and sand the surfaces: Wipe down all surfaces with a grease-removing cleaner. Then lightly sand all doors, drawer fronts and side panels. Remember to wipe off the dust afterwards.
  5. Prime and paint the cabinets: You can choose to paint them using a brush, compressor and paint gun, or have them painted by Calgary cabinet painters in a professional spray shop. Be sure to apply a primer and allow it to completely dry before putting on the top coat.

Homeowners should be aware that cabinet painting is a time consuming, detail-oriented job. If you are not comfortable with your ability, or you do not have enough time to complete the job properly, you should consider hiring professional cabinet painters.

“We have the experience, skills and equipment to get the job done efficiently and with seamless, professional results,” said White. “If you can’t commit the time, it is well worth the money to have your kitchen cabinets painted by a professional company.”

New Look Cabinets & Interiors is a RenovationFind Certified Painting Company in Calgary. They specialize in interior painting, as well as cabinet painting, cabinet refinishing and furniture refinishing. They offer superior workmanship, excellent customer service and are passionate about every project they work on. For more information, or for help with your next paint job, visit www.newlookcabinets.com.


© Business Wire 2019
