Cable Onda Financial Update

Luxembourg, 18 October 2019 – Millicom announced today that its subsidiary, Cable Onda S.A. (“Cable Onda”), a leading provider of Mobile, Pay TV, fixed broadband, internet and telephony services in both the residential and B2B sectors in Panama, has mandated Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan as Global Coordinators, and BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank as Joint Bookrunners for a potential benchmark senior unsecured 144A/RegS USD bond transaction, subject to market conditions.

In relation with this planned transaction, Cable Onda informs the market that it expects revenue of approximately $313.0 million to $315.0 million and EBITDA of approximately $149.0 million to $151.0 million on a consolidated basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Cable Onda’s actual operating results remain subject to the completion of its quarter-end closing process, which includes review by management and its board of directors. These expected nine-month results for Cable Onda are forward-looking statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, projected financial results, liquidity, growth and prospects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. This includes, but is not limited to, Millicom’s expectation and ability to pay semi-annual cash dividends on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the Board of Directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Millicom’s results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

Global economic conditions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations as well as local economic conditions in the markets we serve;

Telecommunications usage levels, including traffic and customer growth;

Competitive forces, including pricing pressures, the ability to connect to other operators’ networks and our ability to retain market share in the face of competition from existing and new market entrants as well as industry consolidation;

Legal or regulatory developments and changes, or changes in governmental policy, including with respect to the availability of spectrum and licenses, the level of tariffs, tax matters, the terms of interconnection, customer access and international settlement arrangements;

Adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings;

The success of our business, operating and financing initiatives and strategies, including partnerships and capital expenditure plans;

The level and timing of the growth and profitability of new initiatives, start-up costs associated with entering new markets, the successful deployment of new systems and applications to support new initiatives;

Relationships with key suppliers and costs of handsets and other equipment;

Our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions, investments or merger opportunities, integrate any acquired businesses in a timely and cost-effective manner and achieve the expected benefits of such transactions;

The availability, terms and use of capital, the impact of regulatory and competitive developments on capital outlays, the ability to achieve cost savings and realize productivity improvements;

Technological development and evolving industry standards, including challenges in meeting customer demand for new technology and the cost of upgrading existing infrastructure;

The capacity to upstream cash generated in operations through dividends, royalties, management fees and repayment of shareholder loans; and

Other factors or trends affecting our financial condition or results of operations.

A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Millicom’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F, including those risks outlined in “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors,” and in Millicom’s subsequent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786 628 5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786 628 5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This announcement is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities described in this announcement will only be offered to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S thereunder. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This announcement is not addressed or directed to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive EU 2016/97 (as amended, the “Insurance Mediation Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for the offering of securities to which this announcement relates is or has been made available to retail investors in the EEA and therefore making this presentation available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

Neither the communication of this announcement nor any other offer material relating to the offering has been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, “the FSMA”). This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Order; persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order; or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such other persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 CET on October 18, 2019.

Attachment