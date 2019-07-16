Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cactus : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Cactus Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call HOUSTON - July 16, 2019 - Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ('Cactus' or the 'Company') today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 9795497. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. John Fitzgerald, 713-904-4655 Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations IR@CactusWHD.com Source: Cactus, Inc.


Cactus Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call HOUSTON - July 16, 2019 - Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ('Cactus' or the 'Company') today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call will be webcast on Cactus' website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 9795497. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the end of the call. About Cactus, Inc. Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. John Fitzgerald, 713-904-4655 Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations IR@CactusWHD.com Source: Cactus, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cactus Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pCorporate America Family Credit Union (CAFCU) Announces Plans to Acquire Ben Franklin Bank of Illinois
BU
06:01pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Closes New $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan
PR
06:01pPREMIA PARTNERS : introduces global first MSCI Vietnam ETF and first low-cost US Treasury Floating Rate ETF designed for Asia as investors position for market uncertainties amid trade discussions
PR
06:01pLITTELFUSE : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
BU
06:01pTix Corporation Releases Letter to Stockholders
GL
05:59pMILACRON : to Present Latest, Cutting-Edge Technologies at K 2019
PU
05:53pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05:52pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Investors (RBGLY)
BU
05:50pLANDS' END : Extends Annual Backpack Day Sale with a Bonus Day on July 17th
PU
05:49pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J warns of hit from generic drugs in third quarter, shares fall
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5RIO TINTO : COMMODITY COMMENT: Rio Tinto Forecasts Lower Copper Production and Iron-Ore Shipments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About