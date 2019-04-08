Cadence Aerospace Appoints Jacob Haynes as Group Controller, Cadence Aerospace–Washington State

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces today the appointment of Jacob Haynes as Group Controller, Cadence Aerospace–Washington State. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



Group Controller, Cadence Aerospace–Washington State





After having served most recently as Controller at Cadence Aerospace Precision Machine Works in Tacoma, Washington, Mr. Haynes expands his chief accountant responsibilities, adding the Cadence Aerospace Giddens operation in Everett, Washington to his new role. Reporting to Joyce Pae, Chief Financial Officer for Cadence Aerospace and Ken Kelley, President of Cadence Aerospace—Washington State, he will manage and oversee accounting, financial reporting and analysis of operating data, preparing and verifying that the financial statements for both Cadence Aerospace operations are complete, accurate and adhere to aviation and aerospace industry standards as well as generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

“I am particularly pleased that we were able to promote from within our own ranks to fill this new position at Cadence Aerospace and welcome Jacob to his new, expanded role. He is an excellent candidate because he already has proven dedication to optimizing operational success and business performance at our Company,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. “Jacob a passionate and results-oriented financial and operational leader with strong business acumen and extensive knowledge of financial accounting principles, and his existing knowledge of the Cadence Aerospace facilities, financial metrics and Company direction will help provide a smooth transition as he assumes financial responsibilities for our Giddens operation.”

As Controller at Cadence Aerospace Precision Machine Works since July 2017, Mr. Haynes has successfully created and implemented strategic operational processes, coached and developed employees, and managed business development initiatives within budget. He is adept at overseeing a variety of operational and fiduciary responsibilities, resulting in successfully optimizing financial performance at Precision Machine Works with fewer resources. This experience, combined with his analytical and financial talents, will contribute immensely to the success of the Cadence Aerospace business objectives.

Prior to joining Cadence Aerospace, Mr. Haynes served as an Audit Supervisor for financial services provider RSM, which provides audit, tax and consulting services for businesses in the middle market sector. At RSM, his work focused on the manufacturing, distribution and fishing industries, where he led teams through the complete audit process and ensured proper GAAP accounting and disclosures for his clients.

Mr. Haynes is a graduate of the University of Washington, Seattle, where he earned a Bachelor of Science at the Foster School of Business in Accounting as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Washington.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

