Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP) & Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH)  - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action

11/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) 
Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019
Deadline: November 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cade
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) 
Class Period: PUMP securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering"); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 
Deadline: November 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/pump
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH)  
Class Period: FTCH securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Farfetch’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in September 2018 (the “IPO”). 
Deadline: November 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ftch
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:   (1) large scale online wholesale was reasonably likely to lead to pricing volatility and heavy promotions of luxury goods; (2) the Company’s core business was vulnerable to such pricing pressures; (3) the Company would aggressively pursue acquisitions to remain profitable; and (4) as a result, Farfetch’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com 

