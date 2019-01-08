Cadence Minerals : Director Share Purchases

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Director Share Purchases

As announced in December 2017 the Directors all entered into a Defined Director Purchase Programme ('DDPP') in which they will each purchase £1,000 of ordinary shares per month for 12 months. These shares will be purchased from the market on the first Friday of each month starting on 2nd February 2018 and ending the 4th January 2019. The market will be notified of the purchases on the next trading day via a PDMR; Directors dealing notification.

The Directors have entered into a DDPP in an open period and under this programme are therefore committed to the purchase of shares in what otherwise may be a close period. Entering into the DDPP does not preclude the directors from buying additional shares in the Company during open periods.

Details of the Director purchases are contained in the table below.

Director Position Number of ordinary shares acquired Price paid per share (pence) Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman 830,743 0.12 Kiran Morzaria Director & CEO 830,744 0.12 Donald Strang Finance Director 800,000 0.13 Adrian Fairbourn Non-Executive Director 1,666,667 0.12

After these acquisitions, the total notifiable share interest in the Company for the directors is as follows

Director Position Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman 6,409,644 Kiran Morzaria Director & CEO 15,502,604 Donald Strang Finance Director 13,100,000 Adrian Fairbourn Non-Executive Director 13,600,539 Total 48,612,787

For further information:

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

