Cadence Minerals : Director Share Purchases

01/08/2019 | 08:44am EST

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Director Share Purchases

As announced in December 2017 the Directors all entered into a Defined Director Purchase Programme ('DDPP') in which they will each purchase £1,000 of ordinary shares per month for 12 months. These shares will be purchased from the market on the first Friday of each month starting on 2nd February 2018 and ending the 4th January 2019. The market will be notified of the purchases on the next trading day via a PDMR; Directors dealing notification.

The Directors have entered into a DDPP in an open period and under this programme are therefore committed to the purchase of shares in what otherwise may be a close period. Entering into the DDPP does not preclude the directors from buying additional shares in the Company during open periods.

Details of the Director purchases are contained in the table below.

Director

Position

Number of ordinary shares acquired

Price paid per share (pence)

Andrew Suckling

Non-Executive Chairman

830,743

0.12

Kiran Morzaria

Director & CEO

830,744

0.12

Donald Strang

Finance Director

800,000

0.13

Adrian Fairbourn

Non-Executive Director

1,666,667

0.12

After these acquisitions, the total notifiable share interest in the Company for the directors is as follows

Director

Position

Andrew Suckling

Non-Executive Chairman

6,409,644

Kiran Morzaria

Director & CEO

15,502,604

Donald Strang

Finance Director

13,100,000

Adrian Fairbourn

Non-Executive Director

13,600,539

Total

48,612,787

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 207 440 0647

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair-Ford

Hannam & Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 907 8500

Neil Passmore

Ingo Hofmaier

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 399 9400

Jon Belliss

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Suckling

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0012

830,743

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

830,743

0.0012

e)

Date of the transaction

07/01/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kiran Morzaria

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director & CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0012

830,744

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

830,744

0.0012

e)

Date of the transaction

07/01/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Donald Strang

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0013

800,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

800,000

0.0013

e)

Date of the transaction

05/01/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Adrian Fairbourn

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cadence Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Share

GB00B067JC96

b)

Nature of the transaction

Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0012

1,666,667

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,666,667

0.0012

e)

Date of the transaction

04/01/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON, AIM

Disclaimer

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 13:43:02 UTC
