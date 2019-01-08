|
Cadence Minerals : Director Share Purchases
01/08/2019 | 08:44am EST
Cadence Minerals Plc
('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')
Director Share Purchases
As announced in December 2017 the Directors all entered into a Defined Director Purchase Programme ('DDPP') in which they will each purchase £1,000 of ordinary shares per month for 12 months. These shares will be purchased from the market on the first Friday of each month starting on 2nd February 2018 and ending the 4th January 2019. The market will be notified of the purchases on the next trading day via a PDMR; Directors dealing notification.
The Directors have entered into a DDPP in an open period and under this programme are therefore committed to the purchase of shares in what otherwise may be a close period. Entering into the DDPP does not preclude the directors from buying additional shares in the Company during open periods.
Details of the Director purchases are contained in the table below.
|
Director
|
Position
|
Number of ordinary shares acquired
|
Price paid per share (pence)
|
Andrew Suckling
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
830,743
|
0.12
|
Kiran Morzaria
|
Director & CEO
|
830,744
|
0.12
|
Donald Strang
|
Finance Director
|
800,000
|
0.13
|
Adrian Fairbourn
|
Non-Executive Director
|
1,666,667
|
0.12
After these acquisitions, the total notifiable share interest in the Company for the directors is as follows
|
Director
|
Position
|
|
Andrew Suckling
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
6,409,644
|
Kiran Morzaria
|
Director & CEO
|
15,502,604
|
Donald Strang
|
Finance Director
|
13,100,000
|
Adrian Fairbourn
|
Non-Executive Director
|
13,600,539
|
Total
|
|
48,612,787
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Suckling
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cadence Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Share
GB00B067JC96
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0012
|
830,743
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
830,743
0.0012
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
07/01/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON, AIM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kiran Morzaria
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director & CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cadence Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Share
GB00B067JC96
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0012
|
830,744
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
830,744
0.0012
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
07/01/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON, AIM
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Donald Strang
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cadence Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Share
GB00B067JC96
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0013
|
800,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
800,000
0.0013
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
05/01/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON, AIM
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Adrian Fairbourn
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cadence Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800TUZWG9C2GRNO58
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Share
GB00B067JC96
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Defined Directors Share Purchase Programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0012
|
1,666,667
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,666,667
0.0012
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
04/01/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON, AIM
|
|