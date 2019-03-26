Cadence Minerals : Successful Placing to Raise ?1.3 Million

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Successful Placing to Raise £1.3 million

Details of the Placing

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that it has raised £1.3 million through a placing ('Placing') of 866,666,663 new ordinary shares ('Placing Shares') in the capital of the Company with new and existing investors. The Placing is being made at an issue price of 0.15 pence per share ('Placing Price'), representing approximately 21% discount to closing price of the Company's ordinary shares on the business day prior to this announcement.

The Company expects to use the proceeds of this fundraise to fulfil the initial exploration expenditure on the Australian lithium assets, as announced on the 4 March 2019, ongoing due diligence and project review across several potential investments and for general working capital.

The Company has entered into a placing agreement ('Placing Agreement') with WH Ireland pursuant to which terms WH Ireland agreed to arrange the Placing. The Company has given certain customary warranties and indemnities under the Placing Agreement in favour of WH Ireland. Completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions contained in the Placing Agreement including, but not limited to, Admission.

Your attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing set out in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement).

The Appendix to this Announcement contains the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing and the basis on which investors agreed to participate in the Placing. The Placing has not been underwritten by WH Ireland. Placees are deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety, including the Appendix, and to have made their offer on the terms and subject to the conditions contained herein and to have given the representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix to this Announcement.

The Placing Shares will be issued, credited as fully paid, and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions (if any) declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of their issue.

Admission and Settlement

Application will be made for the admission to trading on the AIM market ('AIM') of London Stock Exchange plc ('LSE') and to the NEX Exchange Growth Market ('NEX') which is operated by NEX Exchange Limited ('NEXE') of the Placing Shares ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 08 April 2019. Following Admission, the Company will have 8,718,107,002 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company is therefore 8,718,107,002 and Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ('MAR'). In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

