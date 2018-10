Cadence Minerals : Update - Auroch Minerals

Cadence Minerals Plc

Auroch Minerals (ASX: AOU) drilling confirms Base-Metals Mineralisation at Bonaventura

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note that Auroch Minerals (ASX: AOU) ('Auroch') has successfully discovered a new base-metals mineralised system at its 100%-owned Bonaventura Project, in South Australia. The very first drill-hole DWDD-001 at the Dewrang Target intersected 8.90m at 2.12% zinc and 0.51% lead from 180.6m, including 1.00m at 4.53% zinc and 0.97% lead from 186.7m1.

The drill-hole targeted a significant Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly defined by Auroch's IP survey that was completed in June this year. The mineralised interval in the drill-hole correlated extremely well with the high chargeability, indicative that the IP anomaly reflects base-metals mineralisation. The IP anomaly is at least 1.5km long, thus suggesting a significant mineralised base-metals system, and the mineralisation remains open in all directions.

Highlights:

· First drill-hole from the maiden drill programme at the Dewrang Target, within the Auroch's Bonaventura Project, identifies significant zinc-lead mineralisation.

· The drill-hole intersected 8.90m at 2.12% zinc and 0.51% lead from 180.6m, including 1.00m at 4.53% zinc and 0.97% lead from 186.7m (DWDD-001)

· The mineralised interval correlates very well with a geophysical IP anomaly which is up to 1.5km long and which had never previously been drill-tested.

· Assays are pending from additional drill-holes at the Dewrang, Kohinoor and Grainger target areas at Bonaventura.

Cadence currently owns 6.6% of the equity in Auroch Minerals, which is an exploration company targeting principally zinc, cobalt and lithium.

The full release can be found at: https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/aou/c162c901-e59.pdf

Cadence Minerals CEO Kiran Morzaria commented:'We stated in our August 15th announcement that Auroch Minerals had reached a pivotal point in its history as a company. With the first drill hole indicating a significant mineralised base-metals system, Auroch looks well placed as the drilling programme progresses. For Cadence Minerals, the discovery provides further validation of our investment strategy, and we await further developments from both Bonaventura and Arden with great interest.'

As at the 31 August 2018 Cadence had the following key investments: 19.7% of the equity in European Metal Holdings, which, through its wholly owned Subsidiary, Geomet s.r.o., controls the mineral exploration licenses awarded by the Czech State over Cinovec; 7.5% of the equity in Bacanora Lithium Plc and 30% of Mexalit and Megalit joint venture companies. Mexalit is the owner of the El Sauz, El Sauz 1, El Sauz 2, Fleur and Fleur 1 mineral concessions, which forms part of the 20-year mine plan of the Sonora Lithium Project in Northern Mexico; 6.6% of Auroch Minerals Ltd; 4.5% of Clancy Exploration Ltd; 12.1% of Macarthur Minerals Ltd; 4% of the San Luis lithium exploration project in Argentina; 30% free carried interest in one mining lease and six exploration license in part of the the Yangibana Rare Earth Mineral deposit and a 100% interest in and exploration license on the eastern boundary of boundaries of Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited's licences that encompass the world-class Kvanefjeld, Sørenson, Zone 3 and Steenstrupfjeld Rare Earth Element deposits.

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

About Cadence Minerals:

Cadence is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale - upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses - require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market.

Cadence invests across the globe, principally in lithium mining projects. Its primary strategy is taking significant economic stakes in upstream exploration and development assets within strategic metals. We identify assets that have strategic cost advantages that are not replicable, with the aim of achieving lower quartile production costs. The combination of this approach and seeking value opportunities allows us to identify projects capable of achieving high rates of return.

The Cadence board has a blend of mining, commodity investing, fund management and deal structuring knowledge and experience, that is supported by access to key marketing, political and industry contacts. These resources are leveraged not only in our investment decisions but also in continuing support of our investments, whether it be increasing market awareness of an asset, or advising on product mix or path to production. Cadence Mineral's goal is to assist management to rapidly develop the project up the value curve and deliver excellent returns on its investments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements