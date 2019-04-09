Cadence Minerals : Update - Auroch Minerals

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Auroch Minerals (ASX: AOU) - Exploration License Granted at Torrens East Copper Project.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note the announcement today from Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) ('Auroch') that the Exploration Licence 6331 (EL 6631) at its Torrens East Copper Project ('Torrens East') has been granted. The Exploration Licence is the western of the two tenements comprising the Torrens East Project, and covers a likely extension to the gravity anomaly that is currently being drill-tested by the Torrens JV (70% Aeris Resources Ltd; 30% Argonaut Resources NL). The granting of the EL means the Company can now proceed with access agreements in order to initiate exploration work programmes on this highly prospective area.

Auroch continues to collate and interpret available historic geological and geophysical data with a focus on coincident areas of gravity and magnetic anomalies and is currently investigating various options for further exploration including airborne gravity surveys, reprocessing of aeromagnetic data and Magnetotellurics (MT).

The Company is also continuing its intensive exploration programme at the Arden Zinc Project. During the past few months the exploration team has completed detailed mapping and surface geochemistry sampling over large areas of the Arden tenement. The work has been focused on the key prospect areas previously identified, such as the possible extension of the high-grade zinc mineralisation encountered in drill-hole RRDD-0071 in the 2018 drill programme, which included 3.65m @15.47% zinc within 12.80m @4.96% zinc from 53.00m. With the zinc price recently increasing to over 3,000 USD/t2 the Company is working hard towards the next drilling campaign planned for the end of this quarter.

Cadence currently owns 6.6% of the equity in Auroch Minerals, which is an exploration company targeting principally zinc, cobalt and lithium.

The full release can be found at: https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/aou/2ae11c6c-5fa.pdf

Cadence Minerals CEO Kiran Morzaria commented:'Aidan Platel and his team continue to build the Auroch investment case. In addition to the Torrens East EL grant, we also note the Company's comments on progress at the Arden Zinc project. We look forward to further developments'

