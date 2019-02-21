Cadence Minerals : Update - Macarthur Minerals

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) Lists on OTCQB and Comments on Iron Ore Price Surge.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to note that Macarthur Minerals (TSX-V: MMS) ('Macarthur') today announced that it has joined the OTC marketplace, OTCQB. The OTCQB Venture Market offers the benefits of being publicly traded in the United States to expand Macarthur's access to investors, engage them with quality disclosure of financials and provide trading transparency to stimulate liquidity. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quote for Macarthur on www.otcmarkets.com. Macarthur trades in the United States on OTCQB under the symbol 'MMSDF'.

Cameron McCall, Chairman of Macarthur Minerals. Mr. McCall said:

'Global Markets have recently seen iron ore prices surge dramatically on the reduced supply as a result of the shutdowns and disasters that have occurred in Brazil, a leading producer of Iron Ore. states aWith continued demand and a significant supply reduction Macarthur is well positioned to advance the Ularring Hematite and Moonshine Magnetite Projects located 175km northwest of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia into production in a timely manner.'

The full Macarthur release can be found at: https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=7965805934807637&qm_symbol=MMS

Cadence holds approximately 10% of the issued equity interest in Macarthur, which is an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also has a lithium project in Nevada, USA.

Cadence Minerals CEO Kiran Morzaria commented:'On behalf of Cadence Minerals, we fully support the move by Macarthur to list on the OTCQB and thereby expand its investor reach. In addition, the reduction in iron ore supply and consequential surge in price further strengthens the Macarthur investment proposition.'

