Cadence Minerals : Update - Yangibana - Hastings Technology Metals

Yangibana Rare Earth Joint Venture Partner signs Second Offtake MOU Agreement with Schaeffler AG

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) ('Hastings'), Cadence's joint venture partner at the Yangibana Rare Earth Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia ('Yangibana Project'), has signed a Second Offtake MOU Agreement with Schaeffler AG ('Schaeffler').

Cadence owns 30% of the Yangibana North., Gossan, Hook, Kanes Gossan, Lions Ear and Bald Hill North Rare Earth Deposit which form part of the Yangibana Rare Earth Deposit. Probable Ore Reserves of some 2.1 million tonnes at 1.66% total rare earth elements are contained within 30% owned joint venture tenements. Further details of these reserves and pre-feasibility study can be found at: http://irservices.netbuilder.com/ir/cadence/newsArticle.php?ST=REM&id=2688632

Hastings Announcement Highlights:

· Hastings announces its second German offtake MOU and investment with Schaeffler for the future supply of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) from the Yangibana Project.

· Schaeffler supported Hastings in its eligibility for the Euler Hermes German Government UFK loan scheme.

Schaeffler is a global automotive and industrial supplier of high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, primarily focussed on the automotive industry. In 2018 it generated sales of approximately Euro 14.2 billion with around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales offices. Under the MOU, the parties have outlined their intent to enter into a binding commercial offtake agreement within the next 6 months for the sale and purchase of MREC, which will be produced from Yangibana, Western Australia. The framework for the commercial offtake agreement is set out in the MOU, and the final terms and conditions will be formalised in a contract. Schaeffler's intention in entering into an offtake agreement is to ensure reliable supplies of rare earth material in the future. The Parties have undertaken to negotiate in good faith to reach agreement for a 10 year commercial offtake contract to supply MREC which contains the critical raw materials of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr). NdPr is a critical raw material used in the manufacture of permanent magnets, the key component in electric motors. Schaeffler is also supporting Hastings in its eligibility for the German government's untied loan guarantee scheme (known as UFK) in its project financing for the construction of its mine and processing plant in the Upper Gascoyne of Western Australia.

The full release can be found at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190611/pdf/445qzvlt14cb9w.pdf

Cadence Minerals CEO Kiran Morzaria commented:'This second offtake agreement announced with Schaeffler provides further validation of the Yangibana Project potential and our joint venture strategy with Hastings Technology Metals. We look forward to further developments.'

