Cadence Minerals : Update - Yangibana - Hastings Technology Metals

Hastings Technology Metals (ASX: HAS) - EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) recommends Environmental Approval for a Proposal to Mine & Process Rare Earths at Yangibana Project.

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that Hastings Technology Metals (ASX: HAS) ('Hastings') has advised that the EPA has publicly released the Yangibana Rare Earths Project report, which is now open for a 2-week public appeal period, before being submitted to the Minister of Environment for final approval.

the Yangibana North., Gossan, Hook, Kanes Gossan, Lions Ear and Bald Hill North Rare Earth Deposit which form part of the Yangibana Rare Earth Deposit. Probable Ore Reserves of some 2.1 million tonnes at 1.66% total rare earth elements are contained within 30% owned joint venture tenements. Cadence owns 30%

Highlights from Hastings News Release:

· Hastings has secured the next step in the approvals process allowing it to maintain construction commencement guidance for 2019 subject to final finance arrangements.

· Yangibana has undergone a very thorough environmental impact assessment to the satisfaction of the Western Australian EPA, Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation and other key stakeholders.

The EPA considers impacts to water and human health were unlikely to be significant and could be managed under Part V of the Environmental Protection Act 1986, the Rights in Water Irrigation Act 1914, the Radiation Safety Act 1975, the Mines Safety and Inspection Act 1994 and the Mining Act 1978.

The proposal includes the development of five open mine pits, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, tailings storage facilities, access and haul roads and supporting infrastructure such as accommodation facilities, administration buildings and an airstrip.

Full Hastings ASX announcement here:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190627/pdf/4464xmxkn6xr63.pdf

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

