Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cadent Therapeutics : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Cadent Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to improve the lives of patients with cognitive, mood, and movement disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series
Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020
Presentation: 9:30 – 10:05 a.m. ET

SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect
Date: Tuesday, July 7 – Thursday, July 9, 2020
Meeting Format: 1x1s only

About Cadent Therapeutics

Cadent Therapeutics is creating therapies for the treatment of cognitive, mood, and movement disorders. The company combines target specificity, patient selection, drug design and optimization, and novel quantitative endpoints to create first-in-class molecules to treat cognitive and movement disorders. Cadent Therapeutics is rapidly advancing its pipeline of positive allosteric modulators within indications including schizophrenia and movement disorders. The company has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Novartis to develop a negative allosteric modulator, now in Phase 2 for the treatment of treatment resistant depression. Investors include Atlas Venture, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Qiming Venture Partners, Access Industries, Clal Biotechnology Industries, Novartis Corporate and Slater Technology Fund. For more information, please visit cadenttx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
AQ
07:25aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:23aBAT : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:21aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $390/vial in U.S.
RE
07:21aKINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:21aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07:21aPAY GOVERNANCE : Hires 40-Year Veteran as Partner in Its Chicago Office
BU
07:20aCEO ROUNDTABLE ON CANCER : Celebrates Employers marking Ten-Year CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Anniversary
PR
07:20aDUO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:19aGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Anja Blumert
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG: ADO Properties S.A. acquires control
5MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group