Cadent Therapeutics : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cadent Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to improve the lives of patients with cognitive, mood, and movement disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020

Presentation: 9:30 – 10:05 a.m. ET

SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect

Date: Tuesday, July 7 – Thursday, July 9, 2020

Meeting Format: 1x1s only

About Cadent Therapeutics

Cadent Therapeutics is creating therapies for the treatment of cognitive, mood, and movement disorders. The company combines target specificity, patient selection, drug design and optimization, and novel quantitative endpoints to create first-in-class molecules to treat cognitive and movement disorders. Cadent Therapeutics is rapidly advancing its pipeline of positive allosteric modulators within indications including schizophrenia and movement disorders. The company has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Novartis to develop a negative allosteric modulator, now in Phase 2 for the treatment of treatment resistant depression. Investors include Atlas Venture, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Qiming Venture Partners, Access Industries, Clal Biotechnology Industries, Novartis Corporate and Slater Technology Fund. For more information, please visit cadenttx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005082/en/