Cadent Therapeutics : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cadent Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of therapies to improve the lives of patients with movement, mood, and cognitive disorders, today announced that Jodie Morrison, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Presentation: 8:35 - 9:05 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019

Presentation: 6:00 - 6:35 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

About Cadent Therapeutics

Cadent Therapeutics is creating therapies for the treatment of movement, mood, and cognitive disorders. The company combines target specificity, patient selection, drug design and optimization, and novel quantitative endpoints to create first-in-class molecules to treat movement and cognitive disorders. Cadent Therapeutics is rapidly advancing its pipeline of positive allosteric modulators to treat spinocerebellar ataxia, essential tremor, and schizophrenia. The company has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Novartis to develop a negative allosteric modulator, now in Phase 2 for the treatment of treatment resistant depression. Investors include Atlas Venture, Cowen Healthcare Investments, Qiming Venture Partners, Access Industries, Clal Biotechnology Industries, Novartis Corporate and Slater Technology Fund. For more information, please visit cadenttx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005219/en/