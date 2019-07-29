CadmiumCD “Event Stars” Award Winners Announced at CadCon 2019

BALTIMORE, Md. and FOREST HILL, Md., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CadmiumCD , a leading event technology provider, announced the winners of the 2019 “Event Stars” Awards at the company’s annual user group conference, CadCon , in Baltimore, MD. Now in its second year, the awards program recognizes meetings, events, and trade show professionals from association and corporate organizations who use CadmiumCD products to deliver exceptional events. Winners were selected from a pool of submissions and represent the best individual performers and use of software for conferences.



“The CadmiumCD Awards program allows us to recognize individuals for their exceptional work in the conference industry,” says Michelle Wyatt, CEO and Co-Founder of CadmiumCD. “With over 3,500 users, we are constantly surprised by the unique and innovative ways our customers use our software to enhance their events and simplify their organizations’ processes. The winners are chosen using the Abstract Scorecard , and represent the hardest working, most innovative planners in our industry. We’re excited to celebrate their successes and share their stories with our audience at CadCon and beyond.”

The “Event Stars” Awards program honors three individuals for their overall success, as well as three additional individuals for their unique or innovative usage of CadmiumCD products. The winners were announced during a ceremony at the BWI Marriott in Baltimore, MD.

The 2019 winners include:

Best Overall Performance

1st Year Superstar

Aubrey Garner, AACE

Best Power User

Jamie Parreco, AIUM

Most Innovative User

Bill Gibbs, IISE

Best Product Case Studies

Best Use of Conference Harvester

Tina Vickery, Hall-Erickson

For her use of Logistics Harvester for Medical Library Association’s 2019 Annual Meeting

Best Use of Scorecard

Sarah Brown, AAMC

For her use of Abstract Scorecard for the Medical Education Call for Proposals alongside team members Nesha Brown and Christopher McKnight

Best Use of eventScribe

Andrea Schermerhorn, Sponsorship Boost

For her use of eventScribe App Scavenger Hunt to generate additional revenue during National Home Infusion Association’s “Infusion Quest”

These winners represent the most innovative individuals and organizations in the meetings industry. Visit the CadmiumCD blog for upcoming case studies featuring the recipients of the CadmiumCD “Event Stars” Award.

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 15 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37d6b443-598a-4bdf-b845-5b69f464c672