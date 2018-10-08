Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Café™ Appliances Introduces Guided Gourmet Cooking Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

App-guided, temperature-controlled recipes raise cooking confidence

You can now prepare a gourmet recipe with confidence—and to perfection—thanks to a collaboration between the new line of Café™ appliances and Hestan Smart Cooking, Inc., a pioneer in cooking technology based in Napa Valley. These two culinary IoT leaders have combined efforts to bring you Café induction cooktops and ranges with Hestan Cue®, an app-guided cooking system with temperature-sensing smart cookware that automatically adjusts the pan temperature as you proceed through each video-guided recipe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005242/en/

Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precisi ...

Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the touch of a button. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

“Because of our shared passion and leadership in the smart cooking space, this is the one collaboration that will change the way America cooks,” said Brian McWaters, senior commercial director, built-in and ventilation, GE Appliances. “Café is the first to offer induction ranges with built-in Hestan Cue technology for mass consumer availability, helping you boost your confidence with brave new recipes as it guides you through everything from choosing the right ingredients to setting the ideal temperature for the cuisine.”

Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the touch of a button. From shrimp tikka masala to creamy carbonara to a perfect medium-rare New York strip steak, choose from hundreds of inspiring, chef-tested recipes that bridge art and science to deliver exceptional results, every time.

“Café will allow you to expand your culinary repertoire and learn new cooking skills in the process,” McWaters said. “The combination of app-based guided cooking and precision temperature control will help you turn your gourmet aspirations into an everyday reality.”

“We found a partner that shares our passion for the science of technology and the art of cooking,” McWaters said. “These new induction cooktops integrate with the apps to guide you through each recipe from start to finish. Café appliances help people become more adventurous in the kitchen. It’s our goal to bring consumers something special that supports their passion through a brand that has such a beautiful aesthetic.”

Two Ways to Better Cooking

After initial setup on the Café app, owners should download the Hestan Cue app for the full gourmet guided experience, including:

1. Guided Recipes: A temperature-sensing pan uses Bluetooth® to communicate with the burner to automatically adjust the pan temperature and monitor the cook time as you proceed through each recipe step. The app guides this process for a seamless cooking experience that allows you to cook hundreds of recipes without stress, knowing you’ll have visual guidance from prep to plating.

2. Precision Control: Simply select the “Control Mode” feature in the Hestan Cue or Café app to set your burner to a precise temperature. The Recommended Cooking Temperatures chart reveals the ideal temperatures for most commonly cooked foods. Hundreds of hours in the making, this comprehensive reference guide created by a team of Hestan Cue chefs and culinary scientists puts a number to terms like “medium-high heat” to reveal the ideal temperature for common cooking applications like searing scallops (425°F) or preparing fluffy scrambled eggs (325°F).

The Café induction cooktop and range with Hestan Cue will be available for order mid-October and will be sold through independent GE Appliances retailers. With each purchase, owners will receive a Hestan Cue tri-ply stainless steel smart pan that communicates with the app and burner.

Explore the complete line of Café appliances .

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. GE Appliances uses the U+ Connect platform as the smart connection that seamlessly integrates their connected appliances with partners, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT and Innit. Connected appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Hotpoint, GE®, Haier, Café™, GE Profile™ and Monogram® brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

About Hestan Smart Cooking Inc.

Based in Napa Valley, California, and founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng, Hestan is a culinary brand made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook. The Hestan Smart Cooking team includes acclaimed chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, pioneering engineers and meticulous designers dedicated to tirelessly reinventing the cooking experience. Through patented smart cookware, smart induction burner technology and a recipe app connected via Bluetooth-enabled communication, Hestan Cue guides users step-by-step from prep to plating. To learn more visit HestanCue.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pEXCLUSIVE : EU regulators to okay without conditions Microsoft, GitHub deal
RE
02:18pCENTAMIN : Gold miner Centamin cuts annual output target for second time
AQ
02:18pMIDDLE EAST GLASS MANUFACTURING SAE : hires Fincorp to set fair value study on Medico Plast
AQ
02:18pNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : won 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2018 - Press Note issued by Pakistan Navy
AQ
02:18pARAB FIN INV : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Monday, October 08, 2018
AQ
02:18pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA decides to induct two Aircraft in its fleet - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
02:18pK ELECTRIC : KE conducts work on $450m plan
AQ
02:16pMERITOR : reg; Announces Scalable Suite of ProTec™ Solutions for Tactical Vehicles
PR
02:16pCHANNELADVISOR : Named Finalist for NC Tech Award
PR
02:16pInvestors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
3ICA GRUPPEN : ICA GRUPPEN : stores - September sales figures
4LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : LANCASHIRE : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 200,000 vehicles worldwide in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.