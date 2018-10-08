Café™ Appliances Introduces Guided Gourmet Cooking Technology

You can now prepare a gourmet recipe with confidence—and to
perfection—thanks to a collaboration between the new line of Café™
appliances and Hestan Smart Cooking, Inc., a pioneer in cooking
technology based in Napa Valley. These two culinary IoT leaders have
combined efforts to bring you Café induction cooktops and ranges with
Hestan Cue®, an app-guided cooking system with
temperature-sensing smart cookware that automatically adjusts the pan
temperature as you proceed through each video-guided recipe.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005242/en/
Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the touch of a button. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
“Because of our shared passion and leadership in the smart cooking
space, this is the one collaboration that will change the way America
cooks,” said Brian McWaters, senior commercial director, built-in and
ventilation, GE Appliances. “Café is the first to offer induction ranges
with built-in Hestan Cue technology for mass consumer availability,
helping you boost your confidence with brave new recipes as it guides
you through everything from choosing the right ingredients to setting
the ideal temperature for the cuisine.”
Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan
Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the
touch of a button. From shrimp
tikka masala to creamy carbonara
to a perfect medium-rare New
York strip steak, choose from hundreds of inspiring, chef-tested
recipes that bridge art and science to deliver exceptional results,
every time.
“Café will allow you to expand your culinary repertoire and learn new
cooking skills in the process,” McWaters said. “The combination of
app-based guided cooking and precision temperature control will help you
turn your gourmet aspirations into an everyday reality.”
“We found a partner that shares our passion for the science of
technology and the art of cooking,” McWaters said. “These new induction
cooktops integrate with the apps to guide you through each recipe from
start to finish. Café appliances help people become more adventurous in
the kitchen. It’s our goal to bring consumers something special that
supports their passion through a brand that has such a beautiful
aesthetic.”
Two Ways to Better Cooking
After initial setup on the Café app, owners should download the Hestan
Cue app for the full gourmet guided experience, including:
1. Guided Recipes: A temperature-sensing pan uses Bluetooth®
to communicate with the burner to automatically adjust the pan
temperature and monitor the cook time as you proceed through each recipe
step. The app guides this process for a seamless cooking experience that
allows you to cook hundreds of recipes without stress, knowing you’ll
have visual guidance from prep to plating.
2. Precision Control: Simply select the “Control Mode” feature in
the Hestan Cue or Café app to set your burner to a precise temperature.
The Recommended
Cooking Temperatures chart reveals the ideal temperatures for most
commonly cooked foods. Hundreds of hours in the making, this
comprehensive reference guide created by a team of Hestan Cue chefs and
culinary scientists puts a number to terms like “medium-high heat” to
reveal the ideal temperature for common cooking applications like
searing scallops (425°F) or preparing fluffy scrambled eggs (325°F).
The Café induction cooktop and range with Hestan Cue will be available
for order mid-October and will be sold through independent
GE Appliances retailers. With each purchase, owners will receive a
Hestan Cue tri-ply stainless steel smart pan that communicates with the
app and burner.
Explore
the complete line of Café appliances .
About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology
GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance
technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily
routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor
and maintain their home from near or far using their voice or a mobile
device. GE Appliances uses the U+ Connect platform as the smart
connection that seamlessly integrates their connected appliances with
partners, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit,
Amazon Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT and Innit. Connected
appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can
assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To
learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.
About GE Appliances
GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through
our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to
every household. With the Hotpoint, GE®, Haier, Café™, GE
Profile™ and Monogram® brands, owners have more choices for
making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include
refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers,
air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information,
visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.
About Hestan Smart Cooking Inc.
Based in Napa Valley, California, and founded by cookware icon Stanley
Cheng, Hestan is a culinary brand made up of innovative chefs, vintners
and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook. The Hestan Smart
Cooking team includes acclaimed chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants,
pioneering engineers and meticulous designers dedicated to tirelessly
reinventing the cooking experience. Through patented smart cookware,
smart induction burner technology and a recipe app connected via
Bluetooth-enabled communication, Hestan Cue guides users step-by-step
from prep to plating. To learn more visit HestanCue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005242/en/