Café™ Appliances Introduces Guided Gourmet Cooking Technology

App-guided, temperature-controlled recipes raise cooking confidence

You can now prepare a gourmet recipe with confidence—and to perfection—thanks to a collaboration between the new line of Café™ appliances and Hestan Smart Cooking, Inc., a pioneer in cooking technology based in Napa Valley. These two culinary IoT leaders have combined efforts to bring you Café induction cooktops and ranges with Hestan Cue®, an app-guided cooking system with temperature-sensing smart cookware that automatically adjusts the pan temperature as you proceed through each video-guided recipe.

Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the touch of a button. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

“Because of our shared passion and leadership in the smart cooking space, this is the one collaboration that will change the way America cooks,” said Brian McWaters, senior commercial director, built-in and ventilation, GE Appliances. “Café is the first to offer induction ranges with built-in Hestan Cue technology for mass consumer availability, helping you boost your confidence with brave new recipes as it guides you through everything from choosing the right ingredients to setting the ideal temperature for the cuisine.”

Where most induction cooktops have a range of settings, Café with Hestan Cue technology puts precision temperatures at your fingertips with the touch of a button. From shrimp tikka masala to creamy carbonara to a perfect medium-rare New York strip steak, choose from hundreds of inspiring, chef-tested recipes that bridge art and science to deliver exceptional results, every time.

“Café will allow you to expand your culinary repertoire and learn new cooking skills in the process,” McWaters said. “The combination of app-based guided cooking and precision temperature control will help you turn your gourmet aspirations into an everyday reality.”

“We found a partner that shares our passion for the science of technology and the art of cooking,” McWaters said. “These new induction cooktops integrate with the apps to guide you through each recipe from start to finish. Café appliances help people become more adventurous in the kitchen. It’s our goal to bring consumers something special that supports their passion through a brand that has such a beautiful aesthetic.”

Two Ways to Better Cooking

After initial setup on the Café app, owners should download the Hestan Cue app for the full gourmet guided experience, including:

1. Guided Recipes: A temperature-sensing pan uses Bluetooth® to communicate with the burner to automatically adjust the pan temperature and monitor the cook time as you proceed through each recipe step. The app guides this process for a seamless cooking experience that allows you to cook hundreds of recipes without stress, knowing you’ll have visual guidance from prep to plating.

2. Precision Control: Simply select the “Control Mode” feature in the Hestan Cue or Café app to set your burner to a precise temperature. The Recommended Cooking Temperatures chart reveals the ideal temperatures for most commonly cooked foods. Hundreds of hours in the making, this comprehensive reference guide created by a team of Hestan Cue chefs and culinary scientists puts a number to terms like “medium-high heat” to reveal the ideal temperature for common cooking applications like searing scallops (425°F) or preparing fluffy scrambled eggs (325°F).

The Café induction cooktop and range with Hestan Cue will be available for order mid-October and will be sold through independent GE Appliances retailers. With each purchase, owners will receive a Hestan Cue tri-ply stainless steel smart pan that communicates with the app and burner.

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners’ lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. GE Appliances uses the U+ Connect platform as the smart connection that seamlessly integrates their connected appliances with partners, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT and Innit. Connected appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Hotpoint, GE®, Haier, Café™, GE Profile™ and Monogram® brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

About Hestan Smart Cooking Inc.

Based in Napa Valley, California, and founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng, Hestan is a culinary brand made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook. The Hestan Smart Cooking team includes acclaimed chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, pioneering engineers and meticulous designers dedicated to tirelessly reinventing the cooking experience. Through patented smart cookware, smart induction burner technology and a recipe app connected via Bluetooth-enabled communication, Hestan Cue guides users step-by-step from prep to plating. To learn more visit HestanCue.com.

