Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cafrino : to Merge 1.5 Million Online Poker Players Under the NLOP Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming social gaming company, Cafrino, has announced the merger of its two poker platforms, "Cafrino" and "National League of Poker". The integrated platform will continue under the iconic "National League of Poker" (NLOP) banner, at www.nlop.com.

Cafrino Social Gaming to Merge 1.5 Million Online Poker Players Under the NLOP Brand

The merger will result in an NLOP player database of more than 1.5 million online players, and will take place in Q4 2018.  After Cafrino's acquisition of NLOP in July 2017, the platform merger is "the next stage in the evolution of the Cafrino business," according to Chief Executive Officer, Michael Murphy.

"We've been planning this consolidation since we acquired NLOP," explained Murphy. "With this step, we are able to focus our resources on a single player experience and take our cash-award business model to the next level."

Murphy added: "This includes the consolidation of development teams, additional product enhancements, better customer support, and a larger prize pool. Not to mention the impact of more marketing resources focused on a single product." 

With the move to NLOP, Cafrino players will have access to one of the best and longest running free-to-play online poker platforms.

Murphy said: "Cafrino players will enjoy all the benefits of the robust platform, with the additional benefit of carrying over their chips, as well as any prize money in their Cafrino wallet. The instant cash out system will also allow Cafrino players to automatically withdraw any funds directly to their PayPal accounts."

About Cafrino:  Cafrino, a developer and publisher of online social games, offers subscription and ad-supported games. We create value for customers, employees and shareholders by developing and monetizing innovative social games and content. The company's Board of Directors includes CEO Michael Murphy, Chairman Haig Kayserian and General Counsel John Buckman.

More at www.cafrino.com and www.nlop.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafrino-to-merge-1-5-million-online-poker-players-under-the-nlop-brand-300719948.html

SOURCE Cafrino


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : Meta Cannabis may set up on 18th St.
AQ
10:30aFREE CX WEBINAR : Choosing and Implementing the Right CX Metrics for Your Business
BU
10:29aS & U : &U - Poitioning for utainable growth
AQ
10:29aORANGE : to delist its shares from EGX
AQ
10:29aWALKABOUT RESOURCES : mining licence triggers multiple activities at Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project
AQ
10:29aInventor of Binder Jet Printing and Desktop Metal Co-Founder, Emanuel “Ely” Sachs, Inducted into the TCT Hall of Fame
BU
10:28aSTIFEL FINANCIAL : enters cross-border partnership in Hong Kong
AQ
10:28aBLISSCO CANNABIS : Completes Pre-Sales License Inspection
AQ
10:28aSiyata Mobile Signs Master Supply Agreement with Canadian Leading Tier 1 Cellular Operator for Uniden® UV350
GL
10:27aEnergy stocks lift TSX as oil prices climb
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.