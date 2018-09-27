Cafrino : to Merge 1.5 Million Online Poker Players Under the NLOP Brand

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming social gaming company, Cafrino, has announced the merger of its two poker platforms, "Cafrino" and "National League of Poker". The integrated platform will continue under the iconic "National League of Poker" (NLOP) banner, at www.nlop.com .

The merger will result in an NLOP player database of more than 1.5 million online players, and will take place in Q4 2018. After Cafrino's acquisition of NLOP in July 2017, the platform merger is "the next stage in the evolution of the Cafrino business," according to Chief Executive Officer, Michael Murphy.

"We've been planning this consolidation since we acquired NLOP," explained Murphy. "With this step, we are able to focus our resources on a single player experience and take our cash-award business model to the next level."

Murphy added: "This includes the consolidation of development teams, additional product enhancements, better customer support, and a larger prize pool. Not to mention the impact of more marketing resources focused on a single product."

With the move to NLOP, Cafrino players will have access to one of the best and longest running free-to-play online poker platforms.

Murphy said: "Cafrino players will enjoy all the benefits of the robust platform, with the additional benefit of carrying over their chips, as well as any prize money in their Cafrino wallet. The instant cash out system will also allow Cafrino players to automatically withdraw any funds directly to their PayPal accounts."

About Cafrino: Cafrino, a developer and publisher of online social games, offers subscription and ad-supported games. We create value for customers, employees and shareholders by developing and monetizing innovative social games and content. The company's Board of Directors includes CEO Michael Murphy, Chairman Haig Kayserian and General Counsel John Buckman.

