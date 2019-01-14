Log in
Cage Free Care : redefines coverage through Direct Primary Care

01/14/2019 | 12:10pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare has never been easy.  We all need it, but picking and choosing what plans to go with, the right doctor to see and making sure the selected facility is in network can be overwhelming.  A new alternative is here to take the stress out of choosing your coverage — Direct Primary Care packages offered through Cage Free Care. Every day, Cage Free Care is closer to filling a void in healthcare a lot of people didn't know existed and fulfilling the needs of an underserved community, starting with Direct Primary Care.

Cage Free Care logo

Direct Primary Care is a healthcare option that has proven to be accessible, cost-effective, and high quality.  Patients build a lasting, trusted relationship with their DPC, while cutting out the third-party insurance provider along with all of the additional expenses. Visits with a provider can cover a handful of health concerns, including the following:

  • Blood Work
  • Annual Wellness Visits
  • Physicals
  • Pediatrics
  • Emergency Imaging
  • Management of Chronic Illnesses
  • STI Testing

When Cage Free Care COO, Isaac Higgins, first learned of DPC, he saw the immediate value for providing this service to the greater-Austin community.  "Many people go without healthcare coverage due to daunting costs and corporate-concept insurance companies…we really wanted a model that would give people the care they need and deserve at a reasonable cost," says Higgins.

By ditching the external insurance plan, the costs become simple; once a month or once a year. With DPC, patients don't have to worry about any hidden costs, clauses, or fine print. That means no copays, surprise bills, or out-of-pocket expenses.

Family Emergency Room is the first to partner with Cage Free Care to offer DPC memberships at their locally owned Austin facilities, while various other area-doctors are ready to hop on board.

"Offering Direct Primary Care is just the first step to bringing affordable care to the area," says Higgins. "Our plan for the new year is to continue to expand our offerings and the areas we are able to serve."

For more information, please visit www.cagefreecare.com or email info@cagefreecare.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cage-free-care-redefines-coverage-through-direct-primary-care-300777781.html

SOURCE Cage Free Care


© PRNewswire 2019
