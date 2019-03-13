Cairn University Highlanders Athletics : Thunder Storm Through Highlanders

Fort Pierce, FL - After an off day yesterday, the Highlanders were back on the diamond for a game under the lights with the Wheaton Thunder.

It was all Wheaton early in the game as the Thunder would score 6 unanswered runs through the first 6 innings of the game. got his first start for the Highlanders and he went 3 + innings, giving up 5 hits, 5 runs (4 earned) while striking out 2 batters. would take over for Hall in the third. Spadea went on to throw 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs, also while striking out 2 Thunder batters. would be called on to pitch the 8th inning, before his next start on Saturday. The senior worked around a hit and a walk to strike out the side. Finally, would come in to finish the game and threw a clean inning striking out 1 batter.

It was all Wheaton early on as they would score 6 runs before the Highlanders would pick up their first hit. In the sixth inning Cairn would start to figure out the Wheaton starter who pitched a gem through 5.2 innings, striking out 11 Highlanders. With two outs in the inning, would reach base after being hit by a pitch to load the bases for Cairn. continued his hot start to the season and lined a ball through the left side of the infield which scored the Highlanders first two runs.

In the next inning, Cairn would start to pick up momentum and score another run to cut into the Wheaton deficit. The Highlanders would load the bases once again after hits from and , and walk by Josh Melchior. Alvarez would come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Nate Wilson.

Wheaton would capitalize on a Cairn error in the eighth to add insurance run to push the lead back to 5 runs at 8-3.

Down to their final 3 outs of the game, would lead off the inning and pick up his second hit of the game. came in to run for Alvarez and quickly stole 2nd base. Josh Melchior drew a walk to put 2 runners on. Philips then proceeded to steal third base, however Wheaton would go to record the final out ending the Highlander come back.

Cairn will continue their trip tomorrow as the Highlanders will take on the Geneva Golden Tornados in a twin bill at the Lawnwood Sports Complex. The JV team will play at 9:30 and the varsity team will play at 12:30.

