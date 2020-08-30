Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cairns Cabinet should secure $220M sugar boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

31 August 2020 | The Palaszczuk Government can generate a $220 million four year sweetener for regional Queensland's COVID-19 recovery with a 25% reduction in irrigation water charges, the Australian Sugar Milling Council (ASMC) said today.

ASMC Chief Executive Officer David Pietsch said today's State Cabinet meeting in Cairns should prioritise irrigation water pricing relief for the sugar industry, which contributes more than $4 billion to the State's economy and supports 23,000 jobs across Queensland.

Mr Pietsch said the $220 million boost (*see report) would be spread across irrigated sugarcane-growing regions with the potential for an additional economic injection of:

  • $104.6 million for Burdekin region
  • $75.4 million for Mackay region
  • $33.9 million for Bundaberg/Burnett and Wide Bay region
  • $6.5 million for Tablelands

'With only two months until the election, ASMC is seeking urgent talks with the Queensland Government on the future of irrigation water prices. The current freeze for this financial year provides no comfort for the industry that has worked hard to persevere through COVID-19,' Mr Pietsch said.

'The sugar industry has continued growing, harvesting and crushing cane while we know many regional businesses have unfortunately had to close.'

'The Government should be working with the sugar industry to maximise the contribution we can make to Queensland's COVID-19 recovery,' he added.

Government froze irrigation water prices in May, but only for 2020/21 following an earlier recommendation by the Queensland Competition Authority for further substantial price increases in the regulated Water Supply Schemes that service the State's cane fields for the period 2020/21 to 2023/24.

Getting clarity on who will pay for the proposed $350 million safety upgrade at the Burdekin Falls Dam is also critical.

Around two-thirds of Queensland's sugarcane production is dependent on irrigation and water represents more than 15% of a sugarcane irrigator's total farm costs.

*ASMC Report | Irrigation Prices in the Queensland Sugarcane Regions: an analysis of the community benefits and costs of improved irrigation pricing https://asmc.com.au/sugar-irrigation-cost-benefit/

Disclaimer

Australian Sugar Milling Council published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
05:35aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
EQ
05:35aHelvetica Swiss Living Fund increases its real estate portfolio to CHF 101 million in the first half of 2020
TE
05:34aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
05:30aCANAAN : Announces the Departure of a Vice President
PU
05:30aELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Science Editor Dr. Thomas Glenn and Zhittya Genesis Medicine's Dr. Jack Jacobs.
AW
05:29aHYPOTHEKARBANK LENZBURG : und Yokoy lancieren Firmenkarte ohne Gebühren für die Schweiz
PU
05:25aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
PU
05:25aPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Monthly Report of Securities Holder Register
PU
05:23aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Buy Future Group's Businesses for $3.38 Billion
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
5PIERER MOBILITY AG : PIERER MOBILITY AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group