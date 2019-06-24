Cairo Amman Bank PSC : sponsors Ramadan Iftar for orphaned children

Amman - On Sunday 26/5/2019, Cairo Amman Bank and in cooperation with WAY Taawon for Youth sponsored Iftar for orphaned children during the Holy Month of Ramadan at the Raed Al Arab School.

Cairo Amman Bank is keen to serve the community in a way that contributes to improving the quality of life of the Jordanian citizen by adopting specific initiatives especially related to child and his stages of growth.

Each year, the Bank supports many activities that develop children's creative talents intellectual or sportive ones at the Kingdom's and governorates' schools.

Cairo Amman Bank also organizes an annual painting competition for children under the supervision of the Art Director/Curator of its Gallery at Main Administration Building in Wadi Saqra in Amman.