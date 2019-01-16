Log in
Caisse Française de Financement Local : EMTN 2019-5

01/16/2019 | 10:47am EST

Issy les Moulineaux, 16th January 2019

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 18 January 2019 - EUR 10,000,000 - Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 18 January 2044.

The Base Prospectus dated 8 June 2018 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 17 September 2018 and 19 November 2018 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.



