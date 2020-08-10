Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caisse Française de Financement Local: REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:35am EDT

 Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 10, 2020

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2020 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on August 10, 2020 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/relations-investisseurs/informations-reglementees/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2020 can be obtained from its website: http://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/relations-investisseurs/informations-reglementees/
(heading: Report on asset quality).

 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aMCDONALDS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:05aFIRST COMMUNITY : SC/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:05aBLACK KNIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:05aAd.net Named to Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work in LA
BU
09:05aIgnacio “Nacho” Figueras Appointed to fuboTV's Board of Directors
BU
09:05aBrigadier Signs Definitive Agreement to Option Gold-Silver Picachos Property, Including Past Producing San Agustin High Grade Gold Mine, Sinaloa Mexico
NE
09:05aHORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : Named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business
BU
09:05aLiberated Syndication To Focus on Organic Growth Opportunities in Podcasting Following Results of Strategic Review
BU
09:05aMonarca Minerals Announce the Closing of the Sale of El Sol Project Agreement to Southern Silver Exploration Corp. and Appointment of Ms. Monica Ospina as Board Member
NE
09:05aReliant Pools Sees Rapid Expansion in 2020 As Austin Homeowners Seek Pool Installations Amid COVID-19
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
4CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED : Alstom to take account of weak Bombardier results in deal talks
5CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : UBS gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group