Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 7, 2019

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2019 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on August 7, 2019 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2019 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aHOME CAPITAL : beats expectations as second-quarter earnings surge
AQ
11:37aGlobal Tech Association ISACA Mobilizes Worldwide for Inaugural Day of Volunteer Service
BU
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Hemispherical Resonator Gyro Achieves 50 Million Operating Hours in Space
AQ
11:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 19,174 Units in India during July 2019
AQ
11:36aMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Launches Brake Caliper Product Line; Sales Contributions of $30 million Expected in This Fiscal Year -
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station, Begins Secondary Mission; S.S. Roger Chaffee set to demonstrate first extended duration flight
AQ
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motorsport set to go electric
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces Next Generation Scalable Radar Antenna; Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar uses building block approach for scalability
AQ
11:36aDANA : selected to Supply Spicer Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
5PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group