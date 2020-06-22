Log in
Caisse Francaise de Financement Local_EMTN 2020-4

06/22/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Issy les Moulineaux, 22 June 2020

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 24 June 2020 – EUR 1,000,000,000 – Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 24 June 2030.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2020 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier is available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.


