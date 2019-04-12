|
Caito Foods :, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Cut Melon Products Because of Possible Health Risk
04/12/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut
honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit
containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in
Indianapolis because these products have the potential to be
contaminated with Salmonella Carrau, an organism which can
cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or
elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons
infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which
may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare
circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the
organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe
illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms),
endocarditis and arthritis.
Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation,
and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an
abundance of caution. The company has been advised by the Centers for
Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has
linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under
investigation. Caito Foods has temporarily suspended producing and
distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their
investigations.
The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and
distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan,
Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. A full list of
recalled products, including the brand, product label and retailer where
sold, is included below. Caito Food and SpartanNash Company supply to
independent retailers, so it is important to look at the label
description and brand information to identify the product.
Because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves,
this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should
not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining
product.
The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella
was discovered through information gathered by state departments of
public health.
Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through
Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CT.
Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and
shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available
for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact
844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday
and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the
product.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration.
The products listed below are included in this recall:
|
Customer
|
|
Description
|
|
UPC
|
|
Pack Weight
|
|
Label Description/Brand
|
|
Plant Identifier Code
|
|
States Affected
|
|
Best By/Use By:
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE SPEARS
|
|
81851301294
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
HONEYDEW SPEARS
|
|
81851301300
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
81851301331
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
81851301348
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
HONEYDEW CHUNKS
|
|
81851301362
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
|
81851301379
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
|
81851301386
|
|
9.5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
81851301409
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
81851301416
|
|
48 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
81851301447
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|
|
81851301454
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT PARTY PLATTER
|
|
81851301461
|
|
64 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
MELON MIX SPEARS
|
|
81851301478
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BOWL
|
|
81851301485
|
|
64 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
81851301591
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
|
81851301614
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
HONEYDEW CHUNKS
|
|
81851301621
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
81851302079
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
|
81851302147
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
81851302215
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
|
81851217441
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX CHUNK
|
|
81851222308
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
81851222360
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|
|
81851223411
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|
|
81851223442
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|
|
81851223466
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED
|
|
81851272662
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
81851272716
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
81851272723
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
81851272778
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
81851272785
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
81851272815
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
MIXED FRUIT CHUNK
|
|
81851272822
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD
|
|
81851272914
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD
|
|
81851272921
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
81851273010
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
81851273041
|
|
18 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
81851273058
|
|
6 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
81851273065
|
|
9.5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON TRAY
|
|
81851302239
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Caito Foods Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766260317
|
|
18 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Gordon Food Service
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
|
826766009800
|
|
5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Gordon Food Service
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
|
826766009817
|
|
5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Gordon Food Service
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
826766257676
|
|
4.5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Gordon Food Service
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766260041
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Gordon Food Service
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
826766009886
|
|
5 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|
|
SN01
|
|
IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
826766139804
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT TRAY SM
|
|
826766145386
|
|
26.75 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
HONEYDEW CHUNK
|
|
49022558632
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
826766139620
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766139859
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
826766896578
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
826766140008
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
826766140060
|
|
24 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
826766140077
|
|
24 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766140084
|
|
24 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766140145
|
|
48 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|
|
826766140152
|
|
40 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
|
826766140176
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
|
826766140244
|
|
24 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT MEDLEY
|
|
826766140305
|
|
48 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766896011
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
826766181704
|
|
64 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
MIXED SPEARS
|
|
826766139606
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
MELON SPEAR TRIO
|
|
826766139590
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRU TRAY LG
|
|
826766185498
|
|
64.75 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
HONEYDEW CHUNK
|
|
826766898947
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/14/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|
|
826766898985
|
|
80 oz.
|
|
Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Kroger
|
|
SNACKER ITALIAN SALAMI
|
|
826766951246
|
|
4.75 oz.
|
|
Boar's Head Private Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|
|
4/13/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|
|
884853630856
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
884853630887
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
884853630894
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
884853630900
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
HONEYDEW CHUNK
|
|
884853630924
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
884853630931
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
884853630948
|
|
9.5 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
884853630955
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
884853630962
|
|
48 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
884853630986
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT MIX
|
|
884853630993
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT TRAY
|
|
884853631006
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT PARTY PLATTER
|
|
884853631013
|
|
64 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
884853631068
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
884853630672
|
|
28 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
SpartanNash Distribution
|
|
FRUIT BOWL
|
|
884853631235
|
|
64 oz.
|
|
Open Acres
|
|
SN01
|
|
MI, IN, IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
826766951796
|
|
50 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
826766951031
|
|
9.5 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|
|
826766951789
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
826766951048
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
MELON MIX
|
|
826766950898
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
FRUIT BURST
|
|
826766951079
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|
|
826766951109
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
826766951093
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Target
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|
|
826766951758
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Garden Highway Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Trader Joes
|
|
CANTALOUPE SLICE
|
|
95266
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Trader Joes
|
|
P-003
|
|
IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|
|
681131180146
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
SEASONAL TRIO
|
|
681131180696
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
681131180689
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
SEASONAL BLEND
|
|
681131180481
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
SEASONAL BLEND
|
|
681131180498
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
681131180672
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
WATERMELON SPEAR
|
|
681131180665
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
FRUIT BOWL
|
|
681131180238
|
|
40 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|
|
681131180153
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNK
|
|
681131180658
|
|
40 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
SEASONAL BLEND
|
|
681131180504
|
|
32 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Walmart
|
|
FRUIT TRAY
|
|
681131180207
|
|
48 oz.
|
|
Freshness Guaranteed
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|
|
4/19/2019 and any date prior
|
Amazon/Whole Foods
|
|
WATERMELON CHUNKS
|
|
826766810956
|
|
9.5 oz.
|
|
Whole Foods Market Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, WI
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Amazon/Whole Foods
|
|
CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|
|
826766811045
|
|
10 oz.
|
|
Whole Foods Market Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, WI
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Amazon/Whole Foods
|
|
WATERMELON SPEARS
|
|
826766810970
|
|
16 oz.
|
|
Whole Foods Market Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, WI
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Amazon/Whole Foods
|
|
MELON COMBO
|
|
826766811205
|
|
20 oz.
|
|
Whole Foods Market Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, WI
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
Amazon/Whole Foods
|
|
FRUIT TRAY SMALL
|
|
826766811274
|
|
36 oz.
|
|
Whole Foods Market Label
|
|
GHMW
|
|
IL, WI
|
|
4/18/2019 and any date prior
|
|