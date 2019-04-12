Log in
Caito Foods :, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Cut Melon Products Because of Possible Health Risk

04/12/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Carrau, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. The company has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation. Caito Foods has temporarily suspended producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigations.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. A full list of recalled products, including the brand, product label and retailer where sold, is included below. Caito Food and SpartanNash Company supply to independent retailers, so it is important to look at the label description and brand information to identify the product.

Because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.

The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella was discovered through information gathered by state departments of public health.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products listed below are included in this recall:

Customer   Description   UPC   Pack Weight   Label Description/Brand   Plant Identifier Code   States Affected   Best By/Use By:
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE SPEARS   81851301294   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   HONEYDEW SPEARS   81851301300   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   MELON MIX   81851301331   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX   81851301348   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   HONEYDEW CHUNKS   81851301362   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNKS   81851301379   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNKS   81851301386   9.5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT BURST   81851301409   20 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX   81851301416   48 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX   81851301447   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT SNACK TRAY   81851301454   32 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT PARTY PLATTER   81851301461   64 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   MELON MIX SPEARS   81851301478   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT BOWL   81851301485   64 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON SPEAR   81851301591   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNKS   81851301614   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   HONEYDEW CHUNKS   81851301621   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX   81851302079   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNKS   81851302147   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT BURST   81851302215   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNKS   81851217441   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX CHUNK   81851222308   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   81851222360   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL   81851223411   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL   81851223442   20 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL   81851223466   32 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED   81851272662   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   81851272716   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   81851272723   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT BURST   81851272778   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   FRUIT MIX   81851272785   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   MELON MIX   81851272815   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   MIXED FRUIT CHUNK   81851272822   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD   81851272914   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD   81851272921   32 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON SPEAR   81851273010   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   81851273041   18 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   81851273058   6 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   81851273065   9.5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON TRAY   81851302239   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766260317   18 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service   WATERMELON CHUNKS   826766009800   5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service   CANTALOUPE CHUNKS   826766009817   5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service   FRUIT MIX   826766257676   4.5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766260041   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service   MELON MIX   826766009886   5 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods   SN01   IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   MELON MIX   826766139804   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT TRAY SM   826766145386   26.75 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   HONEYDEW CHUNK   49022558632   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON SPEAR   826766139620   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766139859   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   826766896578   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   826766140008   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   826766140060   24 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   MELON MIX   826766140077   24 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766140084   24 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766140145   48 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT SNACK TRAY   826766140152   40 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT MEDLEY   826766140176   10 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT MEDLEY   826766140244   24 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT MEDLEY   826766140305   48 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766896011   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   WATERMELON SPEAR   826766181704   64 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   MIXED SPEARS   826766139606   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   MELON SPEAR TRIO   826766139590   16 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRU TRAY LG   826766185498   64.75 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   HONEYDEW CHUNK   826766898947   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL   826766898985   80 oz.   Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger   SNACKER ITALIAN SALAMI   826766951246   4.75 oz.   Boar's Head Private Label   GHMW   IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV   4/13/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   CANTALOUPE SPEAR   884853630856   16 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT BURST   884853630887   10 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   MELON MIX   884853630894   10 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT MIX   884853630900   10 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   HONEYDEW CHUNK   884853630924   10 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   884853630931   10 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   WATERMELON CHUNK   884853630948   9.5 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT BURST   884853630955   20 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT MIX   884853630962   48 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   MELON MIX   884853630986   16 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT MIX   884853630993   16 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT TRAY   884853631006   32 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT PARTY PLATTER   884853631013   64 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   WATERMELON SPEAR   884853631068   16 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   WATERMELON SPEAR   884853630672   28 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution   FRUIT BOWL   884853631235   64 oz.   Open Acres   SN01   MI, IN, IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target   FRUIT BURST   826766951796   50 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target   WATERMELON CHUNK   826766951031   9.5 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   FRUIT SNACK TRAY   826766951789   32 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   826766951048   10 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   MELON MIX   826766950898   20 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   FRUIT BURST   826766951079   10 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target   CANTALOUPE SPEAR   826766951109   16 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   WATERMELON SPEAR   826766951093   16 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target   CANTALOUPE CHUNK   826766951758   20 oz.   Garden Highway Label   GHMW   IL   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Trader Joes   CANTALOUPE SLICE   95266   16 oz.   Trader Joes   P-003   IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   CANTALOUPE SPEAR   681131180146   10 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   SEASONAL TRIO   681131180696   32 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   WATERMELON SPEAR   681131180689   32 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   SEASONAL BLEND   681131180481   10 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   SEASONAL BLEND   681131180498   16 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   WATERMELON SPEAR   681131180672   10 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   WATERMELON SPEAR   681131180665   16 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   FRUIT BOWL   681131180238   40 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   CANTALOUPE SPEAR   681131180153   16 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   WATERMELON CHUNK   681131180658   40 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   SEASONAL BLEND   681131180504   32 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart   FRUIT TRAY   681131180207   48 oz.   Freshness Guaranteed   GHMW   IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI   4/19/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods   WATERMELON CHUNKS   826766810956   9.5 oz.   Whole Foods Market Label   GHMW   IL, WI   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods   CANTALOUPE CHUNKS   826766811045   10 oz.   Whole Foods Market Label   GHMW   IL, WI   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods   WATERMELON SPEARS   826766810970   16 oz.   Whole Foods Market Label   GHMW   IL, WI   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods   MELON COMBO   826766811205   20 oz.   Whole Foods Market Label   GHMW   IL, WI   4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods   FRUIT TRAY SMALL   826766811274   36 oz.   Whole Foods Market Label   GHMW   IL, WI   4/18/2019 and any date prior


