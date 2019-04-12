Caito Foods :, LLC Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Cut Melon Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Carrau, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. The company has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has linked 93 illnesses to the strain of Salmonella under investigation. Caito Foods has temporarily suspended producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigations.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. A full list of recalled products, including the brand, product label and retailer where sold, is included below. Caito Food and SpartanNash Company supply to independent retailers, so it is important to look at the label description and brand information to identify the product.

Because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.

The potential that these products are contaminated with Salmonella was discovered through information gathered by state departments of public health.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Retailers and wholesale customers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers or in warehouse inventories. Please contact 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT to arrange for disposal or return of the product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products listed below are included in this recall:

Customer Description UPC Pack Weight Label Description/Brand Plant Identifier Code States Affected Best By/Use By: Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 81851301294 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW SPEARS 81851301300 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 81851301331 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301348 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 81851301362 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851301379 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 81851301386 9.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851301409 20 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301416 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301447 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SNACK TRAY 81851301454 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 81851301461 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX SPEARS 81851301478 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BOWL 81851301485 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 81851301591 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851301614 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 81851301621 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851302079 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 81851302147 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851302215 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851217441 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX CHUNK 81851222308 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851222360 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223411 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223442 20 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223466 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 81851272662 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 81851272716 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 81851272723 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851272778 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851272785 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 81851272815 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution MIXED FRUIT CHUNK 81851272822 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 81851272914 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 81851272921 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 81851273010 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273041 18 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273058 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273065 9.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON TRAY 81851302239 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/19/2019 and any date prior Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 826766260317 18 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNKS 826766009800 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior Gordon Food Service CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 826766009817 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior Gordon Food Service FRUIT MIX 826766257676 4.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNK 826766260041 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior Gordon Food Service MELON MIX 826766009886 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior Kroger MELON MIX 826766139804 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT TRAY SM 826766145386 26.75 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNK 49022558632 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 826766139620 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766139859 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766896578 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766140008 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766140060 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger MELON MIX 826766140077 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766140084 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766140145 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT SNACK TRAY 826766140152 40 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140176 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140244 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140305 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766896011 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/18/2019 and any date prior Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 826766181704 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger MIXED SPEARS 826766139606 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger MELON SPEAR TRIO 826766139590 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRU TRAY LG 826766185498 64.75 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNK 826766898947 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior Kroger FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 826766898985 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/18/2019 and any date prior Kroger SNACKER ITALIAN SALAMI 826766951246 4.75 oz. Boar's Head Private Label GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/13/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEAR 884853630856 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 884853630887 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 884853630894 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630900 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNK 884853630924 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 884853630931 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 884853630948 9.5 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 884853630955 20 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630962 48 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 884853630986 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630993 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT TRAY 884853631006 32 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 884853631013 64 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 884853631068 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 884853630672 28 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BOWL 884853631235 64 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior Target FRUIT BURST 826766951796 50 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior Target WATERMELON CHUNK 826766951031 9.5 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target FRUIT SNACK TRAY 826766951789 32 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766951048 10 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target MELON MIX 826766950898 20 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target FRUIT BURST 826766951079 10 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior Target CANTALOUPE SPEAR 826766951109 16 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target WATERMELON SPEAR 826766951093 16 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Target CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766951758 20 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior Trader Joes CANTALOUPE SLICE 95266 16 oz. Trader Joes P-003 IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 681131180146 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart SEASONAL TRIO 681131180696 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180689 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180481 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180498 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180672 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180665 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart FRUIT BOWL 681131180238 40 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 681131180153 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart WATERMELON CHUNK 681131180658 40 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180504 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Walmart FRUIT TRAY 681131180207 48 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior Amazon/Whole Foods WATERMELON CHUNKS 826766810956 9.5 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior Amazon/Whole Foods CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 826766811045 10 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior Amazon/Whole Foods WATERMELON SPEARS 826766810970 16 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior Amazon/Whole Foods MELON COMBO 826766811205 20 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior Amazon/Whole Foods FRUIT TRAY SMALL 826766811274 36 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior

