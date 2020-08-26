Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CalCPA Forms Special Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA), the nation's largest state CPA society, announced today it has formed a special commission focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) issues in the CPA profession. The 25-member CalCPA DE&I Commission (CDEIC) is chaired by Kathy A. Johnson, CPA, CGMA, MBA, vice president of forensic accounting at J.S. Held LLC. Johnson is a former chair of CalCPA's board of directors and focused on diversity and inclusion during her tenure as chair. Brad Monterio, CalCPA's Chief Learning Officer and vice president of Member Competency & Learning, will serve as the CDEIC vice chair. Monterio is also involved with other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the accounting and actuarial professions. CalCPA President and CEO, Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, is also a member of the CDEIC.

The purpose of the CDEIC is to:

  • Embrace DE&I as drivers of satisfaction, engagement as well as organizational resilience, innovation, value and growth in the accounting profession;
  • Serve as a DE&I thought leader, advocate and resource for members, staff and partners while tapping into the worldwide DE&I body of knowledge and the collective experiences of CalCPA members, staff and partners; and
  • Recommend and execute on strategies, approaches, programs, services, and research that will help CalCPA leverage DE&I as a competitive advantage, develop pipelines of future accounting leaders and members, cultivate diverse and inclusive professional staff, attract partners who follow DE&I best practices, and lead the accounting and finance profession of the future.

"Recent events in the US have turned a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion and the need for better education, awareness and cultural change across business and society," said Kathy A. Johnson, CPA, CGMA, MBA, chair of the CDEIC. "Our goal is to not just talk about the DE&I issues and problems our profession is facing, but to be part of the solution – to actually do something and effect real change – so that the future of our accounting profession is sustainable as well as diverse, equitable and inclusive."

The CDEIC was developed as part of CalCPA's 90-day plan to catalyze efforts to solve DE&I challenges in the accounting profession in California, including attracting and retaining marginalized groups in public accounting and industry.

"Forming the CDEIC is just a first step for CalCPA," said Brad Monterio, vice chair of the CDEIC and CalCPA Chief Learning Officer. "We are planning to be part of real DE&I solutions that drive change. For example, we are currently undertaking multi-phase research with our partner, the Institute of Management Accountants, on race and ethnicity, gender, orientation and diversity of thought that relate to recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups in the accounting profession. We plan to use the results and insights from this research to provide guidance and resources to CPAs and the businesses that hire them."

Recent research highlighted in a 2019 report from the World Economic Forum shows that diversity, equity and inclusion bring many advantages to organizations that include "increased profitability and creativity, stronger governance and better problem-solving abilities." This report also emphasized that employees with diverse backgrounds bring their own unique perspectives, ideas and experiences together to solve business challenges and drive resiliency, innovation and value creation. As a result, these organizations tend to outperform those who don't invest similarly in DE&I.

"Following good diversity, equity and inclusion practices is not just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense too – the future sustainability of our profession depends on it," added Johnson.

About CalCPA
CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit www.calcpa.org.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calcpa-forms-special-commission-on-diversity-equity--inclusion-301119115.html

SOURCE California Society of CPAs


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pMICHBIO : Issues Statement on New EUA Labeling Requirements for Convalescent Plasma
BU
02:47pAgenus Announces ESMO Oral Presentation of Two Clinical Trials of Balstilimab Alone and in Combination with Zalifrelimab in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
PR
02:47pVALE S A : Environmental Project In Canada Helps Rare Endangered Species of Butterfly
PU
02:47pOT LOGISTICS S A : Realizacja planu naprawczego – częściowa spłata kredytów oraz dodatkowy obowiązkowy wykup obligacji serii H oraz serii G w związku z zamknięciem transakcji zbycia wszystkich posiadanych przez Emitenta akcji w spółce zależnej Emitenta – Deutsche Binnenreederei AG z siedzibą w Berlinie (Niemcy) oraz floty Grupy OT Logistics.
PU
02:46pGlobal Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Use of Thinner Multilayer Actuators in Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pHOLT RENEWABLES : Offers Cost-Effective Solar Capabilities for Projects of All Sizes
BU
02:44pEight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator's Cyber for Space Applications Cohort
GL
02:41pU.s. gulf of mexico well shut-ins cut 61%, or 1.65 billion cubic feet, of natural gas output -regulator
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group