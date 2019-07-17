Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CalHFA Makes Preliminary Mixed-Income Program Awards to Eight Developments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

$40 million in SB 2 funds to create 1,379 homes for low and moderate income Californians

The California Housing Finance Agency has made preliminary awards to eight mixed-income multifamily housing developments to use $40 million in Senate Bill 2 funds. When constructed, these housing developments will serve 1,379 low to moderate income California families.

Senate Bill 2, the Building Homes and Job Act, was authored by Senate pro Tempore Toni Atkins and signed into law by former Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. as part of 2017’s historic package of housing legislation. The measure provides a permanent funding source for affordable housing, the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund, of which 15% is annually allocated to CalHFA for its Mixed-Income Program. This allocation began in 2019.

“I agree with our state’s leadership, including Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature, that mixed-income housing is an efficient and effective way to address California’s affordability crisis,” said CalHFA Executive Director Tia Boatman Patterson. “This type of housing is socially beneficial for the residents and the developments are more financially sustainable.”

CalHFA’s Mixed-Income Program provides long-term gap financing to help construct rental housing developments that are affordable for a mix of incomes between 30% and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“It’s gratifying to see Senate Bill 2 producing real results,” Atkins said. “The bill was a top priority for me because I knew it would help provide the funding necessary to complete the financing for housing projects targeted for struggling families. I look forward to celebrating when these developments open their doors and families are able to move into their new homes.”

CalHFA Mixed-Income Program funding is designed to leverage additional resources to produce new housing units throughout California at a time when our state desperately needs them. Developments receiving preliminary awards in 2019 will use bonds and tax credits, as well as partnerships with private lenders to create housing in locations that span Northern and Southern California.

“We are thrilled to enter into these public-private partnerships with an experienced and diverse group of developers and private lenders,” said Boatman Patterson. “These collaborations will provide much-needed housing for struggling Californians at a mix of income levels.”

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA's Multifamily Division has used more than $4.5 billion in financing for the construction and preservation of more than 63,000 affordable rental housing units throughout the state. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars for its operational costs. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).

CalHFA Mixed-Income Program Preliminary Awards for 2019

Project Name

Project Location

CalHFA Mixed-Income funds

Developer/Sponsor

Units

Antioch Senior & Family Apts.

Antioch

$6,000,000

AMCAL

394

Arena Senior Apartments

Sacramento

$6,000,000

Ionic Enterprises

240

Fermoore Street Apartments

San Fernando

$3,600,000

Aszkenazy Development

90

Glen Loma Ranch

Gilroy

$5,000,000

Pacific West Communities

157

Hayward Mission Family Apts.

Hayward

$5,000,000

Meta Housing

140

Oakley Senior Apartments

Oakley

$5,160,000

Highridge Costa

130

Valencia Pointe

San Diego

$3,840,000

CRP Affordable

96

Village at Burlingame

Burlingame

$5,000,000

Pacific West Communities

132

Totals

 

$39,600,000

 

1,379

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pEssilorLuxottica seeks majority stake in Dutch eyewear firm GrandVision
RE
01:40pMICROSOFT AZURE & TALEND : 3 Real-World Architectures
PU
01:37pBOOKING : China's Didi Seeks to Raise up to $2 Billion Amid Uber Revival--2nd Update
DJ
01:35pBEST BUY : Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
PU
01:35pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trump's new tariff threat sends stocks tumbling anew
AQ
01:34pFEDEX : Donation of paper microscope creates possibilities for students
AQ
01:34pUTOPIA : Rigid
AQ
01:34pTop Producing Douglas Elliman Broker Marcos G. Cohen Launches New Digital Film
PR
01:34pHASBRO HEADS TO 2019 SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON WITH HASBRO PULSE CONVENTION EXCLUSIVES, AUTOGRAPH SIGNINGS, INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES AND MORE FROM TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS, MAGIC : THE GATHERING, STAR WARS™, MARVEL and More
BU
01:32pHOLLAND AMERICA LINE : Named Number One for Cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and the Panama Canal and Central America in Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5Microsoft, AT&T sign cloud deal worth more than $2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About