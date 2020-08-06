CalPERS investment chief steps down at $400 billion pension fund

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The investment chief of CalPERS, Yu Ben
Meng, has resigned effective immediately, the largest public
U.S. pension fund said on Wednesday, amid pressure from the
Trump administration to curb investments in China.
Dan Bienvenue, deputy chief investment officer at the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), will
become interim chief investment officer, the $400 billion fund
said in a statement, adding it will begin an immediate search
for a permanent successor.
A U.S. citizen born in China, Meng has twice worked for
CalPERS, the first time starting in 2008 and the second time
beginning in January 2019 when he became CIO, according to the
CalPERS website.
In between the CalPERS stints, Meng worked for three years
as deputy CIO with China’s State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE), which oversees China’s U.S. Treasury security
holdings.
Meng cited the need to focus on health and family in the
statement, released late on Wednesday. But the resignation comes
amid growing pressure on U.S. funds to divest from Chinese
companies.
Last month, White House Officials pressed the U.S. Railroad
Retirement Board, the federally administered retirement plan for
railroad workers, to avoid investments in Chinese companies,
which may be hit with sanctions.
And the White House successfully lobbied an independent
board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement
dollars with suspending plans to allow a fund to track an index
that invests in Chinese companies.
CalPERS has not escaped scrutiny. Earlier this year,
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the fund of investing in
firms that supply the Chinese military, putting American lives
at risk. U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien also said
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was "looking at"
CalPERS' investments in Chinese military companies.
U.S. Representative Jim Banks, a Republican, on Thursday
welcomed Meng's resignation.
"Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund our adversary’s
military," he said in a statement. "With Yu Ben Meng’s
departure, CalPERS now has the opportunity to correct its course
and divest from companies within China’s military-industrial
complex."
In February, Banks took aim at Meng himself, calling for an
investigation into the executive over his "cozy" relationship
with Beijing and assailing the fund's investments in Chinese
companies in a letter earlier this year.
CalPERS did not immediately comment on Banks' remarks on
Thursday, but at the time of his February letter, CEO Marcie
Frost defended Meng in a statement.
"This is a reprehensible attack on a U.S. citizen. We fully
stand behind our Chief Investment Officer who came to CalPERS
with a stellar international reputation," she said.
The fund manages pension and health benefits for more than
1.6 million California public employees, retirees and their
families.
