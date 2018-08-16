Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CalSavers Board Selects Ascensus to Administer New Retirement Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose expertise and technology helps more than eight million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has been selected by the California Secure Choice Retirement Savings Investment Board to administer the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program. In a competitive bidding process that included several leading financial services firms, Ascensus was identified as the strongest program administrator.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus)

Ascensus was selected for its unparalleled knowledge of retirement plan administration, deep experience in plan design for other state-run investment programs, state-of-the-art technology, IRA and compliance expertise, and successful administration of the first two state-sponsored retirement programs, OregonSaves and Illinois Secure Choice.

"We're honored to partner with California on this program in support of the retirement goals and dreams of its residents," said Kevin Cox, head of government savings at Ascensus. "Our society is facing a savings dilemma that is leaving millions of Americans unprepared for some of life's biggest milestones, especially retirement. We share in California's mission to close this savings gap, and CalSavers constitutes a major step on that journey."

Roughly 57 percent of private-sector employees in California do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan—yet people are 15 times more likely to save if they have the tools to do so through their employer. By providing a low-cost, automatic savings vehicle to employers, CalSavers will help expand plan access to more than 7.5 million Californians, helping to rectify this disparity.

Set to launch statewide in 2019, CalSavers will be run by a board of directors chaired by California State Treasurer John Chiang. For more information about CalSavers, visit: https://www.treasurer.ca.gov/scib/.

About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. The firm delivers technology and expertise to help millions of people save for what matters most—retirement, education, and healthcare. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com. View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calsavers-board-selects-ascensus-to-administer-new-retirement-program-300698514.html

SOURCE Ascensus


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pAMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50pMERCURY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:49pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Method And Apparatus For Measuring Magnetic Field (USPTO 10,042,021)
AQ
09:49pSAMSUNG SDI : Patent Issued for Rechargeable Battery (USPTO 10,044,008)
AQ
09:49pPatent Issued for Receptacle Treatment Machine Comprising A Shielding System (USPTO 10,040,677)
AQ
09:49pAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
09:48pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Patent Issued for Displaying Virtual Target Window On Mobile Device Based On Directional Gesture (USPTO 10,042,550)
AQ
09:48pPatent Application Titled "Pressure-Sensing Guide Wire With Sliding Pressure Sensor" Published Online (USPTO 20180214081)
AQ
09:48pHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Method For Stirring A Mixed Liquid In An Automatic Analyzer Including First And Second Stirring Mechanisms (USPTO 10,041,964)
AQ
09:47pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : GPEL launches Strongest tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy Note 9 – includes special Privacy version
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.