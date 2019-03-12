Cala Health Licenses Innovative Technology from Partners Healthcare to Develop and Deliver Novel Therapies for Patients with Chronic Disease

Cala
Health, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable
therapies for chronic disease, today announced that they have licensed
technology from Partners Healthcare Innovation and its affiliate,
Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to enhance the company’s
non-invasive neuromodulation platform for investigating and treating
chronic diseases.
The technology licensed by Cala Health was developed from research on
transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) and Respiratory-Gated
Vagal Afferent Nerve Stimulation (RAVANS) in the MGH research lab of
Vitaly Napadow, PhD, LicAc. As part of this agreement, the MGH
researchers who originally created the technology will work with Cala
Health as scientific advisors in development to further accelerate the
investigation of non-invasive therapies.
“This collaboration with MGH’s cutting-edge research team provides a
clear opportunity to accelerate development of wearable neuromodulation
therapies for many chronic diseases,” said Kate Rosenbluth, PhD, Founder
and CEO, Cala Health. “By working together, our combined team can
discover, develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for patients living
with these conditions.”
“This collaboration is the result of years of research and development
on the links between brain and cardiac function, and our team is excited
to be working with an established company that has experience taking new
devices through clinical studies and regulatory clearance,” said Jill
Goldstein, PhD, Executive Director of the Women, Heart and Brain Global
Initiative (a collaboration between MGH and the Harvard
T.H. Chan School of Public Health) and Professor of Psychiatry and
Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and the Helen T. Moerschner Endowed
MGH Research Institute Chair in Women’s Health.
“There is a great need to offer effective therapies that are not based
on drugs or invasive implants. Non-invasive neuromodulation may help
address that need,” said Vitaly Napadow, Associate Professor at the
Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital
and Harvard Medical School in Boston.
About Cala Health, Inc.
Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the
standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable
neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and
technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation. The
first indication for Cala Health's wearable therapy is Essential Tremor,
a disease experienced by more than seven million people and
characterized by severe hand tremors. New therapies are under
development in neurology, cardiology and psychiatry. The company is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading
investors in both healthcare and technology. For more information,
please visit www.calahealth.com.
