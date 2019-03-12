Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cala Health Licenses Innovative Technology from Partners Healthcare to Develop and Deliver Novel Therapies for Patients with Chronic Disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Collaboration Created to Advance Non-invasive Neuromodulation Therapy

Cala Health, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable therapies for chronic disease, today announced that they have licensed technology from Partners Healthcare Innovation and its affiliate, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to enhance the company’s non-invasive neuromodulation platform for investigating and treating chronic diseases.

The technology licensed by Cala Health was developed from research on transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) and Respiratory-Gated Vagal Afferent Nerve Stimulation (RAVANS) in the MGH research lab of Vitaly Napadow, PhD, LicAc. As part of this agreement, the MGH researchers who originally created the technology will work with Cala Health as scientific advisors in development to further accelerate the investigation of non-invasive therapies.

“This collaboration with MGH’s cutting-edge research team provides a clear opportunity to accelerate development of wearable neuromodulation therapies for many chronic diseases,” said Kate Rosenbluth, PhD, Founder and CEO, Cala Health. “By working together, our combined team can discover, develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for patients living with these conditions.”

“This collaboration is the result of years of research and development on the links between brain and cardiac function, and our team is excited to be working with an established company that has experience taking new devices through clinical studies and regulatory clearance,” said Jill Goldstein, PhD, Executive Director of the Women, Heart and Brain Global Initiative (a collaboration between MGH and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) and Professor of Psychiatry and Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and the Helen T. Moerschner Endowed MGH Research Institute Chair in Women’s Health.

“There is a great need to offer effective therapies that are not based on drugs or invasive implants. Non-invasive neuromodulation may help address that need,” said Vitaly Napadow, Associate Professor at the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

About Cala Health, Inc.

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation. The first indication for Cala Health's wearable therapy is Essential Tremor, a disease experienced by more than seven million people and characterized by severe hand tremors. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology and psychiatry. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology. For more information, please visit www.calahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43aSAMA RESOURCES : Reports Results of Downhole Geophysical Survey at The First Deep Hole at The Yepleu Project – A second drill rig will be mobilized
PU
10:43aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Three Ways to Improve Loyalty in Fuel & Convenience
PU
10:43aDELEUM BHD : Appointment of LEE YOKE KHAI As Others
PU
10:43aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:43aAZIMUT : signed an agreement to invest in Youmy Wealth Management
PU
10:43aICELANDAIR : suspends operation of three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
AQ
10:42aSPINS : and The Data Council Expand Partnership, Bringing Unprecedented Health and Wellness Insight to Item Set Up
PR
10:41aOil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports
RE
10:40aBEHIND THE WHEEL : Bringing water to the desert
AQ
10:40aAndes Technology Announces RISC-V Single-core and Multicore Processors with DSP Instruction Set
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.