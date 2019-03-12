Cala Health Licenses Innovative Technology from Partners Healthcare to Develop and Deliver Novel Therapies for Patients with Chronic Disease

Collaboration Created to Advance Non-invasive Neuromodulation Therapy

Cala Health, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable therapies for chronic disease, today announced that they have licensed technology from Partners Healthcare Innovation and its affiliate, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to enhance the company’s non-invasive neuromodulation platform for investigating and treating chronic diseases.

The technology licensed by Cala Health was developed from research on transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (tVNS) and Respiratory-Gated Vagal Afferent Nerve Stimulation (RAVANS) in the MGH research lab of Vitaly Napadow, PhD, LicAc. As part of this agreement, the MGH researchers who originally created the technology will work with Cala Health as scientific advisors in development to further accelerate the investigation of non-invasive therapies.

“This collaboration with MGH’s cutting-edge research team provides a clear opportunity to accelerate development of wearable neuromodulation therapies for many chronic diseases,” said Kate Rosenbluth, PhD, Founder and CEO, Cala Health. “By working together, our combined team can discover, develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for patients living with these conditions.”

“This collaboration is the result of years of research and development on the links between brain and cardiac function, and our team is excited to be working with an established company that has experience taking new devices through clinical studies and regulatory clearance,” said Jill Goldstein, PhD, Executive Director of the Women, Heart and Brain Global Initiative (a collaboration between MGH and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) and Professor of Psychiatry and Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and the Helen T. Moerschner Endowed MGH Research Institute Chair in Women’s Health.

“There is a great need to offer effective therapies that are not based on drugs or invasive implants. Non-invasive neuromodulation may help address that need,” said Vitaly Napadow, Associate Professor at the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

About Cala Health, Inc.

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation. The first indication for Cala Health's wearable therapy is Essential Tremor, a disease experienced by more than seven million people and characterized by severe hand tremors. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology and psychiatry. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology. For more information, please visit www.calahealth.com.

