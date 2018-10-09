Calabrio : Hosts Annual EMEA User Conference to Amplify the Voice of the Customer

Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today hosts its annual customer event, Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) EMEA in London.

A leading conference for customer service and experience professionals, C3 EMEA is committed to providing attendees with in-depth learning and networking via a full day of breakout sessions, roundtable discussions and expert speakers.

Kicking off the event is Calabrio President and CEO Tom Goodmanson with a talk around trends facing the modern customer service organisation. He will be followed by Calabrio SVP of Customer Success Doug Lang, and SVP and General Manager for EMEA Kris McKenzie. A lively panel discussion will follow.

C3 EMEA is one way in which Calabrio supports regional customers and is also a signal to the organisation’s commitment, success and growth in the region.

“Calabrio is experiencing a strong growth trajectory in EMEA, with 60% year-over-year revenue growth and 300% growth in revenue in Q3 alone,” said McKenzie.

“We attribute our momentum to our unique ability to help customers uncover value in the contact centre and share it with the enterprise, leveraging customer insights to make business improvements and drive decision-making,” he concluded.

In addition, part of Calabrio’s growth is due to deepened strategic partnerships in 2018. C3 partner attendees include: Amazon Connect, Axcess Nordic, BrightCloud, Cisco, Connect Managed Services, KCOM, Natilik, ONI and Service CX.

For more information around C3 EMEA, go to c3emea.com.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a customer and agent engagement software company that provides analytic insights to catalyse growth through customer service contact centres. The Calabrio ONE® software suite empowers everyone in an organisation, from contact centre agents to the CEO, with easy-to-use tools that provide a better understanding of the customer. Every customer interaction yields insights that expand customer-consciousness, which is how leading companies now drive growth and long-term corporate prosperity. Find more a http://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

