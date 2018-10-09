Calabrio : Hosts Annual EMEA User Conference to Amplify the Voice of the Customer

Calabrio,
a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today
hosts its annual customer event, Calabrio
Customer Connect (C3) EMEA in London.
A leading conference for customer service and experience professionals,
C3 EMEA is committed to providing attendees with in-depth learning and
networking via a full day of breakout sessions, roundtable discussions
and expert speakers.
Kicking off the event is Calabrio President and CEO Tom
Goodmanson with a talk around trends facing the modern customer
service organisation. He will be followed by Calabrio SVP of Customer
Success Doug
Lang, and SVP and General Manager for EMEA Kris
McKenzie. A lively panel discussion will follow.
C3 EMEA is one way in which Calabrio supports regional customers and is
also a signal to the organisation’s commitment, success and growth in
the region.
“Calabrio is experiencing a strong growth trajectory in EMEA, with 60%
year-over-year revenue growth and 300% growth in revenue in Q3 alone,”
said McKenzie.
“We attribute our momentum to our unique ability to help customers
uncover value in the contact centre and share it with the enterprise,
leveraging customer insights to make business improvements and drive
decision-making,” he concluded.
In addition, part of Calabrio’s growth is due to deepened strategic
partnerships in 2018. C3 partner attendees include: Amazon
Connect, Axcess
Nordic, BrightCloud,
Cisco,
Connect
Managed Services, KCOM,
Natilik,
ONI
and Service
CX.
For more information around C3 EMEA, go to c3emea.com.
