Calabrio : Ignites What's Next with European Customers at Stockholm and Manchester Conferences

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today kicks off its Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) conferences in Europe with an event in Stockholm, Sweden, and another on November 14 in Manchester, England. These are the first European user conferences following Calabrio’s acquisition of Sweden-based Teleopti in June this year.

With the theme of “Ignite What’s Next”, the Calabrio Customer Connect conferences in Stockholm and Manchester will feature insightful presentations and showcase new product integrations and innovations in agent and customer engagement. The events bring together Calabrio and Teleopti customers and partners for networking and experience exchanges, as well as unique breakout sessions tailored to Calabrio and Teleopti customers.

“Five months after announcing the acquisition of Teleopti—and one month after hosting more than 600 Calabrio and Teleopti customers at C3 San Antonio—we are thrilled to directly engage with our joint customers throughout Europe so they can discover the first smart integrations between our technologies which are already available,” said Calabrio President and CEO Tom Goodmanson. “As we continue our integration work on our next-generation product offering, we are gleaning valuable input from conversations at our global C3 events so we can ensure our solution includes the best of both products.”

Attendees from the likes of UK, Sweden, Germany, Russia, Denmark, Croatia, Finland, Switzerland, Norway and the Netherlands will enjoy a wealth of information about the evolution of Calabrio and Teleopti software as well as the opportunity to view demonstrations and network with product experts and their peers.

Best Practice Inspiration

Conference sessions incorporate a wide range of topics and best practices for the Calabrio and Teleopti platform, including content for evolving employee engagement, incorporating the voice of the customer in quality management, ideas and tips for the contact centre and beyond, and sessions designed specifically to help Teleopti customers become familiar with the Calabrio ONE platform.

Demonstrations

Key new capabilities on display at Calabrio Customer Connect 2019 in Stockholm and Manchester include:

Calabrio ONE v11 – Launched in March, attendees will demo the suite’s analytics-fueled, modern user experience which capitalises on the way people process large, complex amounts of information. The design is based on a vertical scrolling media player that aligns with how today’s users consume information from their smart devices and puts critical customer insights at users’ fingertips.

– Launched in March, attendees will demo the suite’s analytics-fueled, modern user experience which capitalises on the way people process large, complex amounts of information. The design is based on a vertical scrolling media player that aligns with how today’s users consume information from their smart devices and puts critical customer insights at users’ fingertips. Calabrio ONE Suite Integrations – For the first time, Calabrio and Teleopti customers can experience synchronised tools and integrated dashboard features in the Calabrio ONE suite, providing a single point of access to critical capabilities across both platforms. With the integrations, users are empowered to act on data and insights in the contact centre more quickly and with less effort.

– For the first time, Calabrio and Teleopti customers can experience synchronised tools and integrated dashboard features in the Calabrio ONE suite, providing a single point of access to critical capabilities across both platforms. With the integrations, users are empowered to act on data and insights in the contact centre more quickly and with less effort. Self-Scheduling – Calabrio’s new Self-Scheduling technology gives employees the power to take more control over their working time and move their lunches or breaks, all without impacting customer service levels. Creating a more desirable workplace through employee empowerment, Self-Scheduling combines automated staffing monitoring with employee self-service to evolve scheduling processes related to lunch, breaks and other activity requests.

Networking

Calabrio Customer Connect in both Stockholm and Manchester include dedicated Experience Exchange sessions, where attendees will gather to discuss specific topics of interest and share insights.

Both conferences in Stockholm and Manchester feature a networking reception.

Find out more about the 2019 Calabrio Customer Connect annual user conference at https://www.calabriocustomerconnect.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter for live updates during the event.

About Calabrio Customer Connect

Calabrio Customer Connect is Calabrio’s annual user conference, where hundreds of customer engagement, analytics, workforce and quality professionals learn about the state of their industries, attend dozens of breakout sessions and roundtable discussions delivered by expert practitioners, and share best practices and lessons learned with peers. Calabrio Customer Connect is the perfect opportunity to understand the challenges of managing a growing contact centre, find solutions for increasing customer and employee engagement, discover the value of humanizing the workplace, and see the latest voice-of-the-customer innovations driving contact centres today.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact centre. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

