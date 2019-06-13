Log in
Calabrio : Named Star Tribune Top 150 Workplace for the Sixth Year in a Row

06/13/2019 | 09:25am EDT

Company recognized among top midsize employers in Minnesota

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, announced today that it has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune for the sixth consecutive year.

“Our momentum and growth as a company has been tremendous, and our employees are at the center of that success,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. “I am inspired by the level of passion and innovation that our teams bring to their jobs every day. That drives us to disrupt our industry, deliver for our customers and make a meaningful impact on our community.”

This recognition, which was awarded based on anonymous employee survey feedback, builds on Calabrio’s most recent acquisition of European-based Teleopti, a combination that is set to define the new global standard for the customer experience industry. The acquisition brings together teams from across the globe and adds over 200 new employees to the company. Calabrio will also double the size of its downtown Minneapolis headquarters when it moves into a new 120,000 square foot space in the North Loop later this year.

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. A complete list of companies selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 16.

To learn about career opportunities at Calabrio, visit https://www.calabrio.com/careers/.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
