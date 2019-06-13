Calabrio : Named Star Tribune Top 150 Workplace for the Sixth Year in a Row

Calabrio,
the customer experience intelligence company, announced today that it
has been named one of the Top
Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune for the sixth
consecutive year.
“Our momentum and growth as a company has been tremendous, and our
employees are at the center of that success,” said Tom Goodmanson,
president and CEO at Calabrio. “I am inspired by the level of passion
and innovation that our teams bring to their jobs every day. That drives
us to disrupt our industry, deliver for our customers and make a
meaningful impact on our community.”
This recognition, which was awarded based on anonymous employee survey
feedback, builds on Calabrio’s most
recent acquisition of European-based Teleopti, a combination that is
set to define the new global standard for the customer experience
industry. The acquisition brings together teams from across the globe
and adds over 200 new employees to the company. Calabrio will also
double the size of its downtown Minneapolis headquarters when it moves
into a new 120,000 square foot space in the North Loop later
this year.
Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota
based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health
and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 140,000
employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. A
complete list of companies selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces and
will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special
section on Sunday, June 16.
To learn about career opportunities at Calabrio, visit https://www.calabrio.com/careers/.
About Calabrio
Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers
organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics,
Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives
compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose
Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall
experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find
more at https://www.calabrio.com/
and follow @Calabrio
on Twitter.
Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks
or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this
document are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005411/en/