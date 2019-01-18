Calamos To Expand Growth Equity Capabilities, Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Small/Smid Cap Growth Manager

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments®*, a global investment management firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Timpani Capital Management LLC, a boutique investment firm based in Milwaukee. The transaction is expected to close following applicable regulatory and customary closing conditions, including mutual fund shareholder approvals.

Co-founded in 2008 by Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson, Timpani focuses on small-and smid-cap growth investing, combining fundamental research with behavioral finance concepts.

"We are thrilled to have Brandon and his team join Calamos Investments," said John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder and Global Co-Chief Investment Officer of Calamos Investments. He continued, "As our firm has long embraced the merits of active management and growth-focused stock selection, Timpani's small- and smid-cap expertise is a welcome addition to our lineup."

"Following a rigorous due diligence process, we are confident in the exceptional capabilities of Brandon and his team," said John Koudounis, Chief Executive Officer of Calamos Investments. "With this acquisition we are gaining strong talent and innovative investment thinking that extends our growth equity platform, consistent with the firm's long term growth strategy."

"At Timpani, we have always sought to put our clients first," said Brandon Nelson. "In joining forces with Calamos, I, along with my team, will be able to remain focused on our investment mandates while we benefit from the resources and synergies of a larger company that has been serving investors for more than 40 years. Moreover, Calamos and Timpani hold similar investment philosophies, embracing active, high conviction growth investing while also sharing similar corporate cultures and values, assuring us of a smooth transition."

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, and equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

About Timpani Capital Management LLC

Timpani Capital Management is a boutique investment manager focused on small- and smid-cap growth investing. Timpani Capital uses a consistent and proven investment philosophy and process that has been used since the inception of the firm. Its experienced senior management and investment professionals work as a team to identify investment prospects and manage portfolios for institutions, consultants, and fund shareholders. The firm is based in Milwaukee.

