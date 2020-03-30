Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024 | Demand For PVC From End-users to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The calcium carbide market is expected to grow by USD 3.74 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

PVC is primarily manufactured through the reaction of calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane. Various industrial sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are deploying PVCs as they are lightweight and offer superior abrasion resistance as well as mechanical strength. In addition, PVC is also used in pipes and fittings, rigid plates, rigid films and automotive parts due to its fire retardance and oil resistance. It is manufactured through the cracking of chemicals, such as calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane. Thus, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from end-user industries will drive the calcium carbide market growth.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for calcium cyanamide will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Calcium Carbide Market: Rising Demand For Calcium Cyanamide

Calcium cyanamide is increasingly being used as fertilizer in the agriculture industry. It is a nitrogen-based agricultural chemical used for protecting crops from a wide range of harmful insects and weeds. In addition, it also prevents yield and quality losses during tight crop rotations. Hence, the rise in the global demand for calcium cyanamide is in turn expected to boost the growth of the calcium carbide market, as calcium carbide is one the key raw materials used in the composition of the fertilizer.

“Increase in steel production, rising demand for acetylene, and growing demand for consumer goods are few other factors that will further boost the calcium carbide market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Calcium Carbide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the calcium carbide market by application (acetylene production, reducing and dehydrating agent, steelmaking, calcium cyanamide production, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC was the largest market for calcium carbide in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising steel production and growth of the F&B industry in China coupled with an increasing number of agricultural sustainability projects across India are contributing to the calcium carbide market growth in APAC.

