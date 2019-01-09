Caleb Moore joins Carter Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President and Director of Credit Systems

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that Caleb Moore
recently joined the bank as senior vice president and director of credit
systems, responsible for working collaboratively with lines of business
to advance and manage credit-related strategies.
Carter Bank & Trust's Senior Vice President and Director of Credit Systems Caleb Moore
Moore has 10 years of experience in credit and business analytics. Prior
to joining Carter Bank & Trust, he was vice president and credit systems
manager with First Commonwealth Bank in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where he
oversaw the creation of a new credit systems department and chaired the
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) committee.
Moore has a MBA and two bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from
Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
About Carter Bank & Trust:
Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a
state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more
than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.
