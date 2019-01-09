Caleb Moore joins Carter Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President and Director of Credit Systems

Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) announced today that Caleb Moore recently joined the bank as senior vice president and director of credit systems, responsible for working collaboratively with lines of business to advance and manage credit-related strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005687/en/

Carter Bank & Trust's Senior Vice President and Director of Credit Systems Caleb Moore (Photo: Business Wire)

Moore has 10 years of experience in credit and business analytics. Prior to joining Carter Bank & Trust, he was vice president and credit systems manager with First Commonwealth Bank in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where he oversaw the creation of a new credit systems department and chaired the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) committee.

Moore has a MBA and two bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About Carter Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 105 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005687/en/