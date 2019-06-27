Log in
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

06/27/2019 | 02:01am EDT

ST. HELIER, Jersey, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it has received notification of a relevant change in the interest of a significant shareholder.  In accordance with AIM rule 17, the following details are notified:

  1. Identity of the significant shareholder: Sales Promotion Services S.A.
  2. Date of disclosure: June 26, 2019
  3. Date of relevant change: May 31, 2019
  4. Price, amount and class: 20,000 depositary interests; price not disclosed
  5. Nature of transaction: sale
  6. Nature and extent of significant shareholder's interest: not disclosed

The holder also notified Caledonia that it now holds an interest in 848,773 shares which, as at today’s date, represents 7.89% of the Company’s total issued share capital of 10,763,041 common shares.

Caledonia announced on November 13, 2017 that it had been informed that the beneficial owner of Sales Promotion Services S.A. is Heinrich Auwärter.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason		 

Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford		 

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray 		 

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
