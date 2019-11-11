Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP : Taps Seasoned Energy Lawyer Phillip Casey To Lead Public Utility Regulatory Practice

Casey to manage Indianapolis office and is responsible for growing Calfee’s energy presence throughout the Midwest

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP has hired seasoned energy lawyer Phillip A. Casey to co-chair Calfee’s Public Utility Regulatory practice group, which exclusively focuses on the unique issues faced by public utilities, their customers and market competitors. In his role as a partner of the firm and partner-in-charge of the Indianapolis office, he leads legal, regulatory and business strategy relating to energy matters. Casey will manage the practice group with Calfee partners and co-chairs Trevor Alexander and James F. Lang.

Phil Casey, partner and co-chair of Calfee's Public Utility Regulatory Practice (Photo: Business Wire)

“Calfee’s energy industry clients will benefit tremendously from the addition of Phil Casey to our highly respected Public Utility Regulatory practice group. Phil has had invaluable experience as both outside legal counsel and sitting in the general counsel seat at a power company, and he brings that important perspective to serving clients,” said Brent D. Ballard, Calfee’s managing partner. “While the practice has served clients in the Northeast, South and in Ohio for years, we look forward to expanding our service area west of Ohio into the Midwestern states with Phil Casey’s leadership. Our Indianapolis office provides Phil with the proximity to clients in Indiana and Illinois where he has practiced law for decades.”

Calfee's Indianapolis office serves clients in the energy industry throughout the Midwest, including Indiana and Illinois, and supports clients of the Calfee Zoning consultancy and Land Use practice.

“Phil brings coveted expertise in the Public Utilities sector making him a tremendous addition to the Calfee team,” said Trevor Alexander, partner and co-chair of Calfee’s Public Utility Regulatory practice group. “Our firm has successfully resolved some of the most significant utility cases in Ohio, and we look forward to growing this practice throughout the Midwest with Phil’s leadership and expertise.”

For more than 25 years Casey has served as a trusted counselor and adviser to public utilities, municipalities and energy companies on economic regulatory matters, corporate governance, litigation, new entrant certification, merger and acquisition and asset acquisition matters. He brings significant experience formulating comprehensive regulatory strategies across multiple jurisdictions, major litigation management, incident response leadership and public company merger transactions.

Prior to Calfee, Casey served as vice president of administration and general counsel for Prairie State Generating Company LLC, where he developed legal operations systems from the ground up and was responsible for establishing legal strategy and managing day-to-day legal services, resolving legacy litigation, creating the framework for game-changing environmental regulatory permitting, enhancing collaboration and transparency, creating a new board member onboarding program and leading the comprehensive revision of corporate policies and vendor agreements.

Casey previously served as vice president and deputy general counsel/regulatory for NiSource Inc., and prior to that he was a partner at Sonnenschein, Nath & Rosenthal LLP (now Dentons) where he counseled utilities on economic regulation and reliability standards at both state and federal levels. Casey earned his law degree from The John Marshall Law School and is a graduate of Illinois State University.

“Calfee’s energy practice includes an incredibly talented group of experienced attorneys with vast capabilities to assist regulatory energy needs, and there is a deep understanding of how to negotiate and bring people together while recognizing policy objectives and political limitations,” said Casey. “I look forward to demonstrating Calfee’s capabilities and leadership beyond Ohio and throughout the Midwest in this new role.”

Calfee is a full-service, corporate law firm with attorneys located in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, Indianapolis, New York and Washington, D.C. As a founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers national and international representation through a network of independent law firms with 21,000 attorneys in all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.

Calfee is consistently ranked one of the top law firms in Ohio and continues to receive recognition, both nationally and regionally, from a number of leading industry publications, including Chambers USA.

