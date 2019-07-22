Calfee, Halter and Griswold Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2019

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP’s Estate and Succession Planning and Administration group has been ranked as a top law firm in Ohio in Private Wealth Law by Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2019. Additionally, attorneys Joseph M. Mentrek, chair of Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning practice, and Jean Hillman, senior counsel, have been individually ranked as top Estate and Succession Planning attorneys in Ohio by Chambers.

One of the most highly respected law firm and attorney ranking programs in the world, Chambers relies heavily on client and market feedback as part of its research process. Interviewees reported to Chambers that “Calfee lawyers are thorough, efficient, timely and experienced. Their depth of knowledge serves our mutual clients’ needs in a very high manner. Calfee lawyers are available on as-needed basis. They are well represented in the business community also, involving the firm in many civic and charitable matters.”

Joe Mentrek focuses his practice on estate and business succession planning and administration and provides counsel to high net worth individuals, closely held business owners, corporate executives and nonprofit organizations. Lauded for being highly experienced “dealing with family succession matters,” Mentrek is described by anonymous sources interviewed by Chambers as using “a pragmatic approach to his legal advice. He possesses a great knowledge of income tax laws and regulations. [Joe] is very intelligent and very responsive. He thinks through issues in the long term."

Jean Hillman's practice is focused in the areas of estate and trust administration, complex estate and gift tax issues, probate court litigation and fiduciary income tax matters. "[Jean] has extensive knowledge of estate and trust law and is very experienced in family succession matters," reports Chambers interviewees. "Jean knows what she is doing, she is very up on trusts and estate planning, and she is great to work with."

Earlier this year, Chambers USA recognized Calfee as a leading law firm in Ohio in seven practice areas, including Corporate/M&A, Intellectual Property, General Commercial Litigation, Banking & Finance, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Labor & Employment and Real Estate. In addition, Chambers USA ranked 22 Calfee attorneys as leading business lawyers in Ohio in its 2019 Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business Guide.

About Chambers High Net Worth Guide

Chambers High Net Worth Guide, published by Chambers & Partners, ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. The guide also recommends leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients around the world. The guide is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. These recommendations are based on in-depth analysis provided by Chambers’ team of experienced researchers.

About Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning Group

Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning and Administration attorneys assist clients in developing and implementing comprehensive estate plans that carefully balance personal goals with tax and administrative concerns. Clients also receive comprehensive probate and trust administration, litigation services and asset protection planning counsel. The practice has been selected for inclusion in the Private Wealth Law – Ohio category by Chambers High Net Worth Guide since the Guide’s inception.

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., serving business, governmental and individual clients in the U.S. and globally. As a founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 21,000 attorneys located in more than 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005616/en/