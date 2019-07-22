Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calfee, Halter and Griswold Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP’s Estate and Succession Planning and Administration group has been ranked as a top law firm in Ohio in Private Wealth Law by Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2019. Additionally, attorneys Joseph M. Mentrek, chair of Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning practice, and Jean Hillman, senior counsel, have been individually ranked as top Estate and Succession Planning attorneys in Ohio by Chambers.

One of the most highly respected law firm and attorney ranking programs in the world, Chambers relies heavily on client and market feedback as part of its research process. Interviewees reported to Chambers that “Calfee lawyers are thorough, efficient, timely and experienced. Their depth of knowledge serves our mutual clients’ needs in a very high manner. Calfee lawyers are available on as-needed basis. They are well represented in the business community also, involving the firm in many civic and charitable matters.”

Joe Mentrek focuses his practice on estate and business succession planning and administration and provides counsel to high net worth individuals, closely held business owners, corporate executives and nonprofit organizations. Lauded for being highly experienced “dealing with family succession matters,” Mentrek is described by anonymous sources interviewed by Chambers as using “a pragmatic approach to his legal advice. He possesses a great knowledge of income tax laws and regulations. [Joe] is very intelligent and very responsive. He thinks through issues in the long term."

Jean Hillman's practice is focused in the areas of estate and trust administration, complex estate and gift tax issues, probate court litigation and fiduciary income tax matters. "[Jean] has extensive knowledge of estate and trust law and is very experienced in family succession matters," reports Chambers interviewees. "Jean knows what she is doing, she is very up on trusts and estate planning, and she is great to work with."

Earlier this year, Chambers USA recognized Calfee as a leading law firm in Ohio in seven practice areas, including Corporate/M&A, Intellectual Property, General Commercial Litigation, Banking & Finance, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Labor & Employment and Real Estate. In addition, Chambers USA ranked 22 Calfee attorneys as leading business lawyers in Ohio in its 2019 Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business Guide.

About Chambers High Net Worth Guide

Chambers High Net Worth Guide, published by Chambers & Partners, ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. The guide also recommends leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients around the world. The guide is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. These recommendations are based on in-depth analysis provided by Chambers’ team of experienced researchers.

About Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning Group

Calfee’s Estate and Succession Planning and Administration attorneys assist clients in developing and implementing comprehensive estate plans that carefully balance personal goals with tax and administrative concerns. Clients also receive comprehensive probate and trust administration, litigation services and asset protection planning counsel. The practice has been selected for inclusion in the Private Wealth Law – Ohio category by Chambers High Net Worth Guide since the Guide’s inception.

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., serving business, governmental and individual clients in the U.S. and globally. As a founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 21,000 attorneys located in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pA DEEP DIVE INTO ICEDID MALWARE : Part III - Analysis of Child Processes
PU
02:55pCONTINENTAL : Adjusts Outlook for Fiscal Year and Publishes Key...
PU
02:55pCONTINENTAL : Revision of Outlook for Fiscal 2019 and Preliminary Q2 Key Data
PU
02:55pBlockchainK2 Announces Agreement with Standard Power
NE
02:53pEQUIFAX : to pay up to US$700M in data breach settlement
AQ
02:53pMICROSOFT : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe -- Update
DJ
02:51pHALLIBURTON CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:47pECOLAB : Recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company for Its Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families
BU
02:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BZH
GL
02:46pSPLITIT : teams with GHL to provide installment financing for Southeast Asian merchants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group