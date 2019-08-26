Caliber Collision Announces Appointment of Two World-Class Executives

Caliber Collision announced today the appointment of Judd Nystrom as Chief Financial Officer and Claudia Schaefer as Chief Experience Officer to replace Bob Gary and Greg Clark, respectively, after they announced their retirement earlier this year.

“We say goodbye to two incredible leaders who were instrumental in making Caliber into what it is today and have inspired all of us with their servant leadership,” said Steve Grimshaw, Chief Executive Officer. “We are incredibly grateful to Bob Gary and Greg Clark for their contributions and wish them all the best in their retirement.”

“At the same time, the Board of Directors, Leadership Team and the entire Caliber family welcome two talented, world-class leaders, Judd Nystrom and Claudia Schaefer, to Caliber Collision,” continued Grimshaw. “Each will bring a fresh perspective to their respective areas and will be instrumental in helping Caliber as we continue our drive to become the collision repair provider of choice in every community we serve.”

Judd Nystrom joined as Chief Financial Officer on July 29, 2019. “Judd has a long track record of success building and scaling financial operations. His vision and expertise will play a key role in accelerating our efforts in the market and challenge the traditional ways of thinking about our core business,” shared Grimshaw.

Nystrom is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and comes to Caliber from NBG Home, a private equity backed home décor design and manufacturing company. Previously, Mr. Nystrom was CFO of At Home (NYSE: HOME), a home decor retailer with 180 retail stores in 35 states with revenues of $1.2 billion in 2018. Mr. Nystrom’s past roles have also included senior financial positions at Advance Auto Parts and Best Buy. Judd serves on the Board of Overseers at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management as well as a Board member for Melissa & Doug, a children’s toy company.

“It is an exciting time to join Caliber Collision,” stated Nystrom. “I look forward to working with the entire Caliber family to further accelerate Caliber’s growth across the U.S.”

Claudia Schaefer joins Caliber today as Chief Experience Officer. “Ms. Schaefer will be responsible for furthering the Caliber brand and delivering a powerful and emotional internal and external customer experience,” Grimshaw continued. “Her depth of experience will further optimize our customer and teammate engagement as we Restore the Rhythm of Your Life.”

An SMU alumnus, Ms. Schaefer comes to Caliber from Jamba Juice, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. During her tenure at Jamba Juice, Ms. Schaefer was responsible for driving their brand marketing and innovation efforts through a consumer-led approach to strategy and differentiation, cementing Jamba Juice’s position as a leader in their space. Her time at Jamba Juice was a culmination of a career steeped in innovation, working with such brands as Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Brinker International’s Chili’s. She also serves on the Board of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

“The collision repair industry is rapidly changing, and Caliber is at the forefront of this change,” said Ms. Schaefer. “I am excited to lead an exceptionally committed team as we further enhance Caliber’s teammate and customer experience.”

