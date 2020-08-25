Log in
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Formerly Lucid, Inc. (LCDX), Has No Relation To Lucid Motors

08/25/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formally a public company, Lucid, Inc. (LCDX), merged with and became Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in 2014.  Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical technologies company with locations in Massachusetts & New York.

LCDX shares traded on the OTC have no relation to electric vehicle company Lucid Motors.

Contact: Mike Hone, (585) 239-9800, mhone@caliberid.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caliber-imaging--diagnostics-formerly-lucid-inc-lcdx-has-no-relation-to-lucid-motors-301118099.html

SOURCE Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
