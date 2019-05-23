Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caliburn Company, Janus Global Operations, Featured in U.S. Department of State Report Detailing Progress toward Eliminating Dangers in Nations Contaminated with Unexploded Ordnance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

The U.S. Department of State has cited Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn company, for its work supporting the government’s humanitarian efforts to eliminate explosive remnants of war that continue to harm people long after armed conflicts end.

“To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition” was released on April 3rd by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. The report summarizes the United State’s Conventional Weapons Destruction (CWD) programs in 2018.

Janus Global is referenced in the report for its explosives detection, clearance, education, and training accomplishments in Laos, Bosnia, Iraq and Libya.

Janus Global’s project work cited in “To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition” includes:

  • Laos: partnership with UXO Lao on survey and clearance, and managerial support to the National Regulatory Authority, the agency regulating all UXO-related activity in Laos.
  • Bosnia: destruction of nearly 5.4 million items of excess or unsafe arms and ammunition totaling more than 589 metric tons. Janus Global’s work was in coordination with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.
  • Iraq: “Janus cleared more than 5,300 explosive hazards from critical infrastructure in areas liberated from ISIS associated with the delivery of clean water, power, healthcare, education, and governance, as well as facilities used for manufacturing building materials and supporting agricultural development,” the report said.
  • Libya: training 52 IED disposal operators from the Libyan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior.

“We salute the U.S. Department of State, the governmental and non-governmental organizations for their dedication and leadership, and the people of the countries affected by war-related explosives contamination,” said Mike Pate, Caliburn Senior Vice President of Operations.

In addition to the work cited in “To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition,” Janus Global has also cleared Iraqi boys’ and girls’ schools, medical facilities, roadways, and public buildings.

“When people can walk, live, and work safely, their lives are better, their businesses and economies can function, and overall it creates a safer and more stable world for the U.S. and all nations,” Pate said. “It’s a privilege to do this work, and we are grateful and humbled by the U.S. Department of State’s descriptions of our efforts.”

About Janus Global: Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus’ services include munitions response; demining; IED remediation, intelligence support, logistics, life support, risk management, communications, and other services in some of the world’s most challenging and hostile environments. Janus is part of the Caliburn Companies. The company’s website is www.janusgo.com.

About Caliburn International, LLC: Caliburn International is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company’s website is www.caliburnintl.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pMICROVISION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pHP ENTERPRISE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pLEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pLCNB CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pCAMPBELL SOUP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:19pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pSTREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pPLATFORM 9 CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - PN.P
AQ
04:19pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About