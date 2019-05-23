Caliburn Company, Janus Global Operations, Featured in U.S. Department of State Report Detailing Progress toward Eliminating Dangers in Nations Contaminated with Unexploded Ordnance

The U.S. Department of State has cited Janus Global Operations, a
Caliburn company, for its work supporting the government’s humanitarian
efforts to eliminate explosive remnants of war that continue to harm
people long after armed conflicts end.
“To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition” was released on April 3rd by
the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. The
report summarizes the United State’s Conventional Weapons Destruction
(CWD) programs in 2018.
Janus Global is referenced in the report for its explosives detection,
clearance, education, and training accomplishments in Laos, Bosnia, Iraq
and Libya.
Janus Global’s project work cited in “To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th
Edition” includes:
-
Laos: partnership with UXO Lao on survey and clearance, and managerial
support to the National Regulatory Authority, the agency regulating
all UXO-related activity in Laos.
-
Bosnia: destruction of nearly 5.4 million items of excess or unsafe
arms and ammunition totaling more than 589 metric tons. Janus Global’s
work was in coordination with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of
Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.
-
Iraq: “Janus cleared more than 5,300 explosive hazards from critical
infrastructure in areas liberated from ISIS associated with the
delivery of clean water, power, healthcare, education, and governance,
as well as facilities used for manufacturing building materials and
supporting agricultural development,” the report said.
-
Libya: training 52 IED disposal operators from the Libyan Ministry of
Defense and Ministry of Interior.
“We salute the U.S. Department of State, the governmental and
non-governmental organizations for their dedication and leadership, and
the people of the countries affected by war-related explosives
contamination,” said Mike Pate, Caliburn Senior Vice President of
Operations.
In addition to the work cited in “To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th
Edition,” Janus Global has also cleared Iraqi boys’ and girls’ schools,
medical facilities, roadways, and public buildings.
“When people can walk, live, and work safely, their lives are better,
their businesses and economies can function, and overall it creates a
safer and more stable world for the U.S. and all nations,” Pate said.
“It’s a privilege to do this work, and we are grateful and humbled by
the U.S. Department of State’s descriptions of our efforts.”
About Janus Global: Janus Global Operations is an integrated
stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients
in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus’
services include munitions response; demining; IED remediation,
intelligence support, logistics, life support, risk management,
communications, and other services in some of the world’s most
challenging and hostile environments. Janus is part of the Caliburn
Companies. The company’s website is www.janusgo.com.
About Caliburn International, LLC: Caliburn International is a
leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal
government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides
consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as
large scale program management in support of our core markets of
national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland
security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000
dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company’s
website is www.caliburnintl.com.
