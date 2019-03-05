Log in
Caliburn International Holdings Withdraws Registration Statement

03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

Caliburn International Corporation announced today that it has voluntarily withdrawn its registration statement on Form S-1 that was initially filed on October 19, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register shares of its common stock in an initial public offering. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering pursuant to the Registration Statement.

“Due to variability in the equity markets, we are withdrawing our public offering. Our business continues to grow, and we could potentially return to the public markets in the future,” stated Jim Van Dusen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the company.

About Caliburn International Corporation

Caliburn International is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 6,800 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company’s website is www.caliburnintl.com.


© Business Wire 2019
