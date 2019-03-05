Caliburn International Holdings Withdraws Registration Statement

Caliburn International Corporation announced today that it has
voluntarily withdrawn its registration statement on Form S-1 that was
initially filed on October 19, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) to register shares of its common stock in an
initial public offering. The Registration Statement has not been
declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in
connection with the offering pursuant to the Registration Statement.
“Due to variability in the equity markets, we are withdrawing our public
offering. Our business continues to grow, and we could potentially
return to the public markets in the future,” stated Jim Van Dusen,
President and Chief Executive Officer.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an
offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the
company.
About Caliburn International Corporation
Caliburn International is a leading provider of professional services
and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial
clients. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and
environmental services as well as large scale program management in
support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare,
international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness.
Caliburn employs approximately 6,800 dedicated professionals deployed
across five continents. The company’s website is www.caliburnintl.com.
