California Association of Food Banks : Representative Costa Joins Central Valley Food Banks to Discuss the Farm Bill

Last week, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16) sat down with the California Association of Food Banks and other community stakeholders at the Central California Food Bank in Fresno for a working roundtable on SNAP, the Farm Bill and local efforts to fight hunger in the Central Valley. Congressman Costa was joined by local food banks including the Central California Food Bank in Fresno and the Merced County Food Bank as well as representatives from the Fresno County Department of Social Services, Fresno County Department of Public Health, Fresno County Office of Education, California State University, Fresno; Catholic Charities Dioceses of Fresno, United Way Fresno & Madera Counties, district staff from Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula's office as well as representatives from Senator Feinstein's Fresno office and other community organizations. Congressman Costa is a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee and provided a legislative update on the Farm Bill, emphasizing the importance of issues like hunger in his district.

'Hunger is all too real for far too many in the San Joaquin Valley,' said Congressman Costa. 'The most effective way to address challenges in our communities is by local leaders and all levels of government working together and doing their part, which is why I joined with California Food Banks to hold this workshop. We must ensure that the people of the Valley - including children, seniors, and veterans - have food, and I will continue to work with our Valley leaders, anti-hunger organizations, and members of Congress on a bipartisan basis to make sure they do.' Representative Costa is also a member of the Farm Bill conference committee , which is holding their first public meeting tomorrow to reconcile the differences between the House and Senate As the Farm Bill reauthorization moves through the Conference Committee process, California Association of Food Banks urges leaders in both chambers to work together to craft a final Farm Bill that protects SNAP and other vital anti-hunger programs that help struggling Californians put food on the table and make ends meet. Click here to watch the versions of the Farm Bill.

livestreamof the Farm Bill Conference Committee tomorrow at 9:30 am Eastern

For more Farm Bill materials and factsheets, visit CAFB's Federal Policy Resource Page