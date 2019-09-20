Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Attorney General Office : Attorney General Becerra Announces Settlement Against Newport Beach Company Grass Advantage for Selling Nutrition Products With Excessive Levels of Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

SACRAMENTO - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced a $213,167 settlement against Grass Advantage, also known as Amazing Grass, a company based in Newport Beach, California, marketed as a nutrition company specializing in organic food supplements, greens, and protein powders. The settlement resolves allegations that Amazing Grass sold and distributed thirteen products containing excessive levels of lead or cadmium in violation of California's Proposition 65 law. As required by the law, businesses must provide a warning before exposing consumers to chemicals known to cause reproductive harm or cancer. However, the complaint alleges Amazing Grass failed to provide such warnings, and the company even touted the ability of the products to remove metals from the body. These toxic metals can cause severe and chronic health effects, including neurological impairments. Children and pregnant or nursing women are the most vulnerable to lead exposure, and recent studies demonstrate that lead can damage the human nervous system at even lower levels than previously believed. Children who are exposed to lead may suffer cognitive impairment, slowed body growth, and hearing damage, among other developmental harms. The Attorney General also alleged that Amazing Grass violated California's False Advertising Law by making or causing others to make untrue or misleading statements to induce consumers to purchase their products, as well as the Unfair Competition Law.

'Lead and cadmium are highly toxic and can cause serious health problems, even at low levels,' said Attorney General Becerra. 'Today's settlement should send a strong message to anyone who would put profits ahead of public health. It doesn't pay - the California Department of Justice will hold you accountable.'

Investigators from the Attorney General's Office found that Amazing Meal Chocolate Infusion and Amazing Grass Raw Reserve Chocolate contained excessive levels of lead or cadmium. Based on additional test results and information supplied to the Attorney General, the Attorney General's settlement will also cover these products: Amazing Meal Pomegranate Mango Infusion, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Whole Food Nutrition Bar Café Mocha, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Whole Food Nutrition Bar Lemon Coconut, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Whole Food Nutrition Bar Chocolate, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Whole Food Nutrition Bar Chocolate Chip Coconut, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Alkalize & Detox, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Tangerine Immunity Defense, Amazing Grass Organic Wheat Grass, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Pineapple Multivitamin Lemongrass, and Amazing Grass Green Superfood Watermelon Energy, Amazing Grass Green Superfood Acai-Berry Antioxidant ORAC. Amazing Grass elected to discontinue sales of seven of these products that contained high lead levels.

As required by the settlement, Amazing Grass must take vigorous steps to reduce the lead levels in the products that it continues to sell. Amazing Grass must retain a food quality auditor who will recommend measures for reducing lead levels in the products, including identifying low-lead ingredient sources and other lead-specific quality control measures. The auditor will also calculate the amount of any naturally occurring lead in the products. Amazing Grass will implement the auditor's recommendations and provide a warning for any products that result in exposures above Proposition 65's threshold level. The company is also required to routinely test the covered products and to provide test results at the request of the office of the Attorney General for a minimum of three years.

Amazing Grass will pay monetary penalties totaling $213,167.

A copy of the complaint can be found here, and judgment can be found here

Disclaimer

California Attorney General's Office published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 23:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pU.S., China held 'productive' talks, still plan October meeting - USTR
RE
07:53pU.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemptions amid broader reprieve
RE
07:47pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MONGOLIA : Joint statement on strengthening the strategic partnership between india and mongolia
PU
07:43pTRUMP : Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
RE
07:43pHopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
07:38pHopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
07:35pUnited States sending troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack
RE
07:32pCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Announces Settlement Against Newport Beach Company Grass Advantage for Selling Nutrition Products With Excessive Levels of Lead
PU
06:47pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces Grant to St. Jude Children's Research Center
PU
06:42pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Cancels Financing
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP: Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
2GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : joins the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS ..
5The Cognac Classic Crawl Shakes Up Boston and Portland in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group